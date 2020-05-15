Mackie CR-X Monitors Now Available By Benjamin Ricci on May 15, 2020
Mackie has just announced the brand-new CR-X Monitors lineup. Check out all the features below…
- Signature CR Series Sound
- Great for home studios, content creators, podcasting, gaming, listening to your favorite tunes, and more
- Bluetooth® Streaming
- Available on select models
- Plug and Play
- Choose which side of your desk gets the volume knob with the convenient speaker placement switch
- Convenient front panel volume knob gives you on/off/volume control
- Front-facing headphone jack auto-defeats speaker output
- Flexible inputs – 1/4”, 1/8”, and RCA*
- Pro Tools® | First and exclusive plugin collection included
- The Musician Collection includes 23 plugins like BBD Delay, Eleven Lite, 304E EQ, and 304C Compressor
- Included Accessories**
- Acoustic isolation pads
- 1/8″ to stereo RCA cable to connect computer output to speakers
- 1/8″ to 1/8″ cable to connect a smartphone or media player