Mackie CR-X Monitors Now Available

By on May 15, 2020
Mackie has just announced the brand-new CR-X Monitors lineup. Check out all the features below…

  • Signature CR Series Sound
    • Great for home studios, content creators, podcasting, gaming, listening to your favorite tunes, and more
  • Bluetooth® Streaming
    • Available on select models
  • Plug and Play
    • Choose which side of your desk gets the volume knob with the convenient speaker placement switch
    • Convenient front panel volume knob gives you on/off/volume control
    • Front-facing headphone jack auto-defeats speaker output
    • Flexible inputs – 1/4”, 1/8”, and RCA*
  • Pro Tools® | First and exclusive plugin collection included
    • The Musician Collection includes 23 plugins like BBD Delay, Eleven Lite, 304E EQ, and 304C Compressor
  • Included Accessories**
    • Acoustic isolation pads
    • 1/8″ to stereo RCA cable to connect computer output to speakers
    • 1/8″ to 1/8″ cable to connect a smartphone or media player

