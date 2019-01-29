HARMAN Showcases New JBL One Series 104 Compact Reference Monitors at NAMM 2019

HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, showcased new JBL Professional One Series 104 compact powered reference monitors at the 2019 NAMM show.

JBL One Series 104 monitors draw from seven decades of JBL Professional engineering to deliver an innovative new speaker, designed from the ground up. With the JBL 104 reference monitors, JBL started with the mission to give content creators the ability to hear all the details for better results while mixing and editing. JBL One Series 104 monitors achieve this through innovative, newly engineered JBL 4.5” coaxial drivers that provide full range performance for crystal clear highs and deep bass, without a subwoofer. This new coaxial driver has been specially contoured using the same research that led to the revolutionary waveguide found in M2, 7-Series, and 3-Series monitors, and like these monitors, One Series also provide listeners with a wide, immersive sweet spot and an accuracy never before heard in monitors at this price point.

JBL 104 Reference monitors offer this high level of performance, even at loud playback levels. This is accomplished through clean, integrated 60-watt Class D amplification that can drive One Series speakers to 104db SPL (peak), without the distortion found in other monitors in their class.

And JBL One Series reference monitors were created with the modern production lifestyle in mind. They not only feature a sleek, new look for JBL, but with their compact size, creators can get legendary JBL sound even in smaller workspaces. Smart features like a front-panel volume control allows convenient level adjustments without straying from the sweet spot, the front-panel headphone jack automatically mutes the speakers, providing isolation in one simple step, and dual 1/4-inch balanced and single 1/8-inch unbalanced TRS inputs accommodate a wide range of sources. An optional, protective carrying case will also be available, for production on the go.

“The world’s top recording studios and touring artists rely on JBL Professional monitors to deliver unparalleled fidelity and performance, and today’s content creators deserve a similar level of performance,” said Chris Hansen, Director, Recording and Content Creation, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “With the JBL One Series 104, we’ve leveraged the best of JBL engineering to deliver both a reliable sonic reference and a truly enjoyable listening experience, all at an attractive price point.”