GEAR NEWS: KRK Launches Kreate Series Studio Monitors

KRK introduces the Kreate Series Studio Monitors, the newest addition to the brand’s wide range of audio offerings. The Kreate monitors bring extraordinary value and legendary KRK monitoring performance to emerging musicians, engineers, producers, and content creators. These best-in-class two-way studio monitors are designed specifically to meet the diverse needs of creatives, providing the tools necessary to reproduce every nuance of a production with astonishing clarity and accuracy. From casual playback to professional music and content production, the Kreate Series is designed to perform. The Kreate line is available through select dealers and online at krkmusic.com.

As the brand’s newest studio monitor line, the KRK Kreate Series represents KRK’s continued commitment to innovation, accessibility, and excellence, supporting a wide range of setups and needs. Great for mixing, producing, and content creation, the Kreate monitors have a variety of key features that stand out among other monitors in their class. This includes wireless audio streaming capabilities with a pairable Bluetooth® audio input alongside balanced and unbalanced analog inputs for flexible connectivity. The monitors also have a universal voltage, switch-mode power supply for seamless global operations.

Available in three sizes — three, five, and eight-inch — these entry-level active, two-way studio reference monitors feature a wide bandwidth, boundary and tuning EQs, new transducer designs, and Class D amplification. The Kreate Series also features useful acoustic boundary correction and tuning EQ combinations to help minimize and correct acoustic environment problems and dial in the voicing to meet specific application needs.