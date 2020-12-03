Enter to win KRK V Series 4” Studio Monitors

We’re looking for a killer artist to win and test out the new KRK V Series 4” Studio Monitors. Need killer sound for your home studio? Enter below!

The new KRK V Series 4″ Studio Monitors combine the best of modern technology while getting back to what made KRK an industry standard in professional studios for the past 30 years. KRK V4 is a two-way, full-range studio reference monitor with professional performance and accuracy for recording, mixing and mastering.

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the new KRK V Series 4” Studio Monitors for us. The winner will get a new pair of monitors to keep, and will work with us to shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the new V Series Monitors from KRK Systems, and good luck!

About the V4 Series 4 Powered Reference Monitors

The V4 features a 1” KRK designed Kevlar® tweeter and 4” lightweight KRK designed woven Kevlar® woofer. Using Kevlar® for both the woofer and tweeter these KRK monitors give you extremely smooth midrange definition without colorization and pristine high-end with tight, controlled low-end, as well as a wide sweet spot and beautiful imaging.

An 85W KRK designed, bi-amped Class-D amplifier delivers superior transient speed and up to 110 dB of SPL. KRK´s optimized front-ported bass reflex enclosure design avoids boundary coupling to allow flexibility in room positioning. 49 different DSP driven EQ presets deliver superior control for room/desk correction as well as personal taste. The solid aluminum front-baffle and EVA foam pad is like having a built in stabilizer that improves transient response and imaging.

V4 Features

1″ KRK custom designed Kevlar® tweeter

4″ KRK custom designed Woven Kevlar® woofer

Optimized front ported bass reflex enclosure design

Bi-amped Class-D amplification

Acoustic and desk loading condition correction Low Frequency EQ’s

Mid and High Frequency EQ’s

49 different DSP driven EQ presets give you superior control for room/desk correction as well as personal taste

Precise input level attenuation switch

Standby, ground lift, input sensitivity, and logo LED selectors

Optional protective grille included for mobile broadcast applications

Friction lock, Neutrik combo (XLR and TRS) connector

Robust EVA foam pad for non-skid and acoustic isolation

Universal threaded mounting bracket points