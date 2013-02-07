Mackie DL1608 16-Channel Live Wireless Mixer

- Home
PROS: Effortless wireless mixing, iPad integration, Onyx preamps, price.
CONS: None whatsoever.
PRICE: $999
Okay, let’s start with the negatives…there are none. So let’s get to all the good stuff, shall we? Mackie’s new DL1608 live mixer is the killer app for the touring band that wants great sound, and the ability to control and shape that sound, onstage, in any live setting. Featuring 16 Onyx preamps (plenty for most live acts), sound quality was exceptional at volumes across the board. At first, we were a bit wary of how well the iPad would integrate with the mixer, but once we fired up the Master Fader app and paired the units, usability was seamless and thankfully incredibly easy. In short, it just works. Whew!
The big selling point of the DL1608, though, is its wireless mixing capabilities. We ran a number of tests, including one where (with even a weak WiFi signal), we were able to mix a 4-piece band using the iPad clipped to one of the group’s mic stands. They performed several songs and were able to, on-the-fly, control the mixer through the iPad’s touch interface. Need a vocal boost? With the Master Fader app, simply slide that virtual fader and you’re good to go. No need to wait for the club’s sound guy to stop hitting on that girl by the door in order to actually pay attention to the board.
http://youtu.be/_in07Dj8pkM
Now, the Master Fader app has a ton of controls and parameters that we don’t have the space for in this review. Suffice to say, however, that the software/hardware integration works perfectly out of the box, and the learning curve is basically non-existent if you’ve ever used an iOS app and/or live mixer before. We were pleasantly surprised at the unit’s ease-of-use, sound quality and the freedom the DL1608 affords bands and live sound engineers at the club level. The DL1608 gets our highest recommendation.
FEATURES
Mic Preamps: 16 Onyx (12 x XLR, 4 x Combo)
Line Inputs: 16 (12 x XLR, 4 x Combo)
Main Outputs: 2 x XLR
Send/Return I/O: 6 x TRS sends
Phantom Power: Switchable (one switch for all channels)
EQ: 4-band fully parametric per channel, 31-band graphic master bus
Aux Sends: 6
FX: Compression, Reverb, Delay
Rackmountable: Yes, with optional kit
Darrell Wallace
February 7, 2013 at 5:12 pm
I have a Mackie DL1608 that I use live and in my home studio and absolutely love it. It eliminated a 200lbs. audio snake right out of the box. I run a pair of Carvin EM9900 in ear monitors from four of the sends and side-fills from the other two sends and couldn’t be happier. My only wish now is the the rest of the band would buy their own damned ipad so they will quit bothering me to tweak their individual monitor mixes.
Ed
February 15, 2017 at 2:56 pm
No problem. Just get them to use their iPhone. Everyone has one?
I keep some of my older iPhones (as I upgrade to newer version) and hand that out to the band members who refuse to go IOS.
LOL!!!!!!