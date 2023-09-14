WATCH: Dirty Streets Pull off “One Mic Challenge” with the Audix PDX 720 Microphone

When we first heard about the new Audix PDX720 dynamic studio mic, we knew we had to put not only its sound quality, but also its versatility to the test. That’s why we came up with the “one mic challenge,” and posed it to a killer Memphis band we know and love, Dirty Streets.

We asked if they could record an entire track, front to back, using just one mic on everything: vox, guitars, drums. And now we get to see and hear how the experiment went. In the videos below, we go behind the scenes of a tracking session, and premiere to the end result: a brand new recording of their song “Poison” made entirely with the PDX720.

