VIDEO: Sterling Microphones Voiceover Comparison

By on December 4, 2017
One of our recent gear test winners, Randy Garcia from the band SmoochyFace, gives us a behind-the-scenes look at how the new Sterling Microphones stack up, quality-wise, in this comparison video. Check it out, and be sure to also check out the entire range of Sterling mics at http://sterlingaudio.net/

