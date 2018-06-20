VIDEO: Sterling Microphones ST151 Demo (Isolated & in the Mix)

Our senior reviewer Chris Devine and vocalist Rob Kelley (of The Goodbye Theory) are testing out the complete lineup of Sterling Microphones for us this month. First up is the large-diaphragm condenser ST151. Listen to the mic in isolation, as well as in the mix, to hear how its sonic attributes sound in context. And stay tuned in the weeks ahead as the duo demos and gives their thoughts on the rest of the Sterling lineup.

For more info, head to http://sterlingaudio.net/sterling-st151-large-diaphragm-condenser-microphone/