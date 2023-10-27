VIDEO SERIES: Mic Locker Challenge featuring AKG P Series Mics

Theresa Jean of the Nashville-based band The Nearly Deads is up for a challenge: specifically the AKG Mic Locker Challenge we posed to her recently — can you record an entire track from scratch in your home studio using the new P Series mics from AKG?

Well, in this series we found out! Take a look behind the scenes in TJ’s home studio as we set up all the mics to record an exclusive acoustic session, and hear the final track in Episode 3 below, plus her final thoughts and testimonial in Episode 4. Enjoy!

▼ Article continues below ▼

FEATURED PRODUCTS:

P170: https://www.akg.com/Microphones/Condenser%20Microphones/3101H00410.html

P120: https://www.akg.com/Microphones/Condenser%20Microphones/P120-.html

P220: https://www.akg.com/Microphones/Condenser%20Microphones/P220.html

P420: https://www.akg.com/Microphones/Condenser%20Microphones/P420.html

Be sure to follow Theresa online at https://www.instagram.com/theresajeane and the band at @thenearlydeadsofficial