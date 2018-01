Randy Garcia delivers the final installment of his video series, chronicling some behind-the-scenes demos of Sterling Microphones we sent him to check out: namely the ST 169 tube mic and the ST155 large-diaphragm condenser mic. In this video, he compares the three in the studio with some drum setups to see how each adds its own character to the tracking process.

