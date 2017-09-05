[VIDEO] Air Traffic Controller Tests out the Blue Spark SL in the Studio

Our friends in Air Traffic Controller are testing out the entire range of Blue Microphones’ ‘Essential Series,’ which they’ll be using to record an EXCLUSIVE new version of one of the tracks off their latest record, Echo Papa.

Watch as the guys start tracking with the Spark SL this week, and stay tuned for more in-studio videos in the weeks to come. You can also stream and purchase Echo Papa from the group’s Bandcamp page.

Interested in the Blue Spark SL? You can buy it now for just $199 at Musician’s Friend.