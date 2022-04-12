Roswell Pro Audio Expands Mini K Mic Line with New K67x

Roswell Pro Audio announces a new addition to their popular Mini K microphone collection with the Mini K67x™, adding a new sonic dimension to a diverse product range that includes the Mini K47, Mini K47 KD, and Mini K87. The first in the line with a transformer-coupled circuit, the new Mini K67x is designed to infuse color, character and mojo into vocal and instrument tracks. The mic retains the “point and shoot” simplicity of the Mini K lineup, as well as the familiar compact form factor that makes it a breeze to position where many larger mics struggle to fit.

“If all of your microphones sound the same, you’ll be in for some rough sessions,” says Roswell Pro Audio Founder Matt McGlynn. “Painters have many different colors. Recording artists and engineers should, too. We call this idea ‘sonic diversity,’ and we design microphones to deliver that promise. Each of the Roswell microphones has a unique sonic signature. The Mini K67x expands the aural landscape of the Mini K product line with a harmonically rich circuit and a unique new capsule design.” ▼ Article continues below ▼

The mic’s name, “K67x,” refers both to the capsule design and circuit topology. The capsule is dimensionally based on the K67, although Roswell has created a proprietary voicing, which gives the mics its characteristic extended frequency response. The “x” refers to the transformer-coupled circuit, designed to complement the source with rich harmonics.

This combination introduces a new flavor to the Mini K product line. The sonic inspiration for the K67x was the workhorse tube mic of the 1960s, which offered wideband frequency response and harmonics. The K67x capsule offers an alternative color to the Mini K47 and Mini K87, as well as an entirely unique texture.

FEATURES:

Proprietary 34mm capsule design

Vintage circuit design with custom output transformer

Hand-selected, audiophile-grade capacitors

Heavy, solid steel body with durable finish

Exclusive Cutaway™ non-resonant shock mount