Performer Gives Away Two Sterling Mic Locker Packages

Performer has selected its two winners in our recent Sterling Mic Locker Giveaway. Over the course of the fall, DOM and Randy Garcia will both test out a trio of new Sterling Microphones and put them through their paces to record new music (the the ST170 active ribbon mic, the ST 169 tube mic and the ST155 large-diaphragm condenser mic).

Stay tuned for more over the next few weeks, but for now, let’s all give the winners a virtual round of applause! And as a bonus, check out the BRAND NEW video from DOM for his track “Gud Tymes (Good Times)” — just released this week!