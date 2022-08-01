Mojave Audio Announces MA-D Cardioid Dynamic Microphone

Boutique microphone manufacturer Mojave Audio have announced the MA-D, the company’s first hand-held dynamic microphone.

Designed by Technical Grammy Award Winner David Royer for an optimized full-frequency response and rich musicality the MA-D is the ideal hand-held microphone for vocalists, with a versatile sound profile equally useful for a variety of live and studio miking situations. As with all Mojave Audio microphones, the MA-D is built with the highest-quality components and attention to detail, making it a valuable addition to any microphone cabinet. MA-D is available now for MAP $159.00.

The MA-D’s smooth frequency response makes it extremely versatile, able to do double duty on guitar and bass amps, drums, and brass as well as a variety of vocal styles for live sound, recording, and broadcast applications. It has excellent off-axis rejection, an integrated pneumatic shock-mount, and a built-in internal windscreen which gives it a focused performance with reduced handling noise and the ability to easily eliminate plosives. The MA-D includes a flexible mic clip and a zippered bag.

“When we set out to create our first dynamic microphone, we wanted to avoid the harsh ‘presence peak’ common in a lot of well-known mics on the market and deliver a smoother-sounding alternative,” said Mojave Audio President Dusty Wakeman. “The MA-D has a rich, musical response that will make any vocalist happy, while working just as well on many other instruments in live miking situations. We’re proud to have a dynamic mic that we can put the Mojave name on.”

For more information about Mojave Audio and the MA-D, please visit http://www.mojaveaudio.com/