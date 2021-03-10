MARANTZ DEBUTS NEW PODCAST MICROPHONE: THE MPM-4000U

Marantz Professional announces the introduction of the MPM-4000U Podcast Mic, a no-nonsense, studio-grade USB microphone designed to make podcasting easy. Engineered for any digital broadcasting application where hassle-free, pristine sound capture is required, the MPM-4000U also comes with recording software so aspiring podcasters are ready to create, right out of the box.

Tactile Control Where You Need It

The control functions you need for complete command of your next recording are conveniently located right on the MPM-4000U Podcast Mic. With dedicated controls for headphone monitoring, Mic Gain and Mute – plus a 1/8-inch headphone output – total control of your next stream or broadcast is exactly where you need it.

Stellar Sound Quality

At the heart of the MPM-4000U Podcast Mic is a 14mm pure-aluminum-plated condenser capsule with a directional cardioid polar pattern. The result? Exquisite capture of every subtle nuance of the source audio, all with minimal interference from unwanted ambient noise.

All Accessories Included

With the MPM-4000U Podcast Mic, everything you need to start creating your next podcast is included for immediate, out-of-the- box creative potential. With a mic clip for mounting to a traditional microphone stand, a sturdy tripod desk stand and a USB cable, users will enjoy the freedom to plug-in and create from the get-go. Plus the bundled MPC Beats recording software means that you don’t need anything else to get started right away.

Lightning Fast USB-C Connectivity

The MPM-4000U Podcast Mic guarantees no setup headaches with its built-in audio interface and super-fast USB-C connectivity for rapid plug-and-play USB performance on Mac, PC, Android and iOS operating systems. Podcasters and live stream enthusiasts will appreciate MPM-4000U’s effortless setup with all mainstream recording applications and streaming platforms, alongside its stellar studio-grade sound quality.

“With the MPM-4000U Podcast Mic, we set out to create the perfect no-fuss recording solution for any podcasting, live streaming or conferencing application where nothing less than studio-grade sound was required,” said Nathan Butler, Director of Product Development for Marantz Professional. “Whether it’s your first foray into the world of podcasting or you need a rock-solid, easy-to-use microphone for your next Twitch stream, the MPM-4000U Podcast Mic guarantees to deliver the stellar sound capture users expect from Marantz Professional.”