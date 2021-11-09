Enter to Win an AKG Ara Professional USB Microphone



We’re looking for a dynamic artist to win and test out the new AKG Ara USB Microphone. Looking for an easy-to-use mic for home recording, content creation and more? Enter below!

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the new Ara for us. The winner will get sent a new AKG Ara to keep, and will shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the AKG Ara, and good luck!

About the AKG Ara

The AKG Ara two-pattern USB microphone lets podcasters, bloggers, gamers and musicians capture pro-quality, high-resolution sound right from their desktops. Whether you’re streaming or recording, capture audio at 24-bit, 96kHz resolution for crystal-clear speech clarity and stunning vocal and instrument tracks. Ara’s dual pickup patterns let you focus on a single voice or instrument or everyone in the room: Choose the directional Front (cardioid) pattern to focus on sound directly in front of the mic while rejecting sound from other sides; use the Front + Back (omni) pattern to pick up sounds all around the mic, such as multiple speakers or a group of performers. Use Ara on a desktop, boom, stand or even on the go, with an optional adapter and your mobile device. It’s plug-and-play simple, thanks to USB connectivity and class-compliant drivers.

LEARN MORE at https://www.akg.com/Microphones/Condenser%20Microphones/AKG-C22-USB-LS.html