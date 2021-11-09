Enter to Win an AKG Ara Professional USB Microphone

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the new Ara for us. The winner will get sent a new AKG Ara to keep, and will shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!
The AKG Ara two-pattern USB microphone lets podcasters, bloggers, gamers and musicians capture pro-quality, high-resolution sound right from their desktops. Whether you’re streaming or recording, capture audio at 24-bit, 96kHz resolution for crystal-clear speech clarity and stunning vocal and instrument tracks. Ara’s dual pickup patterns let you focus on a single voice or instrument or everyone in the room: Choose the directional Front (cardioid) pattern to focus on sound directly in front of the mic while rejecting sound from other sides; use the Front + Back (omni) pattern to pick up sounds all around the mic, such as multiple speakers or a group of performers. Use Ara on a desktop, boom, stand or even on the go, with an optional adapter and your mobile device. It’s plug-and-play simple, thanks to USB connectivity and class-compliant drivers.