Enter to win a Mojave MA-50 Microphone

By on July 12, 2021
We’re looking for a killer artist to win and test out the Mojave MA-50. Need an awesome new tool for your mic locker? Enter below!

Designed to produce the clarity and realism that Mojave microphones are known for, at an entry level price, the MA-50BLK (black version) outperforms well-known transformerless mics costing many times more. The MA-50BLK is the perfect microphone for pros and semi-pros alike. Utilizing the same single-sided capsule as the MA-200SN and MA-201VG, it handles the fastest transients with ease – even up to 140 dB.

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the Mojave MA-50 for us. The winner will get a new mic to keep, and will work with us to shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels (WATCH an example of our past winner, Jesus Martinez, using his new MA-200 in Los Angeles). You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh! PLUS we’ll add your track to a year-end digital sampler on Bandcamp.

Scroll down for more detailed info about the Mojave MA-50 microphone, and good luck!

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. One winner will be selected to receive a Mojave MA-301fet microphone and we’ll announce the selected artist no later than two weeks after entries close. DEADLINE to enter is August 6, 2021. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!

Name:*
E-mail:*
Your website URL*
Your YouTube channel name (if applicable)*
Which best describes you?*
Can you shoot behind-the-scenes video and record audio samples using the microphone?*
Why we should select you to demo the Mojave MA-50? Please describe your current studio setup and how you'd incorporate the mic into your workflow.*

* Indicates required fields

ABOUT THE MOJAVE MA-50

Features:

  • Large-diaphragm cardioid 3-micron capsule
  • Fixed-cardioid polar pattern
  • Transformerless circuitry
  • Very low noise
  • Includes professional shock mount
  • Simple – yet elegant design – perfect for home recording
  • High SPL handling
  • Fast transient response

Recommended applications: 

  • Vocals
  • Voice-over
  • Acoustic Instruments
  • Drum Overheads
  • Percussion Instruments
  • Foley/ADR

TECHNICAL DATA

TRANSDUCER TYPE: Externally polarized pressure gradient capacitor

DIAPHRAGM: 1-inch diameter, gold sputtered

DIAPHRAGM THICKNESS: 3-microns

POLAR PATTERN: Cardioid

FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 20 Hz- 20 kHz, + 3 dB

SENSITIVITY: -40 dB re. 1V/pa

MAXIMUM SPL: 125 dB

DISTORTION: <0.5% @140 dB SPL

SELF NOISE: Better than 16 dB (A weighted)

IMPEDANCE: <100 ohms

RECOMMENDED LOAD: 1500 ohms or higher

POWERING: 48VDC phantom power; current 2 mA.

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT:
Carrying case with microphone, shock mount: 10” x 9” x 4.5”, 4 lbs.
Microphone: 7 5/8” X 2” (194mm x 51mm), 1 lb. (0.45Kg)

LEARN MORE at https://mojaveaudio.com/ma-50/

