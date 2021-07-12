Enter to win a Mojave MA-50 Microphone

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
Designed to produce the clarity and realism that Mojave microphones are known for, at an entry level price, the MA-50BLK (black version) outperforms well-known transformerless mics costing many times more. The MA-50BLK is the perfect microphone for pros and semi-pros alike. Utilizing the same single-sided capsule as the MA-200SN and MA-201VG, it handles the fastest transients with ease – even up to 140 dB.
Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the Mojave MA-50 for us. The winner will get a new mic to keep, and will work with us to shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels (WATCH an example of our past winner, Jesus Martinez, using his new MA-200 in Los Angeles). You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh! PLUS we’ll add your track to a year-end digital sampler on Bandcamp.
▼ Article continues below ▼
TRANSDUCER TYPE: Externally polarized pressure gradient capacitor
DIAPHRAGM: 1-inch diameter, gold sputtered
DIAPHRAGM THICKNESS: 3-microns
POLAR PATTERN: Cardioid
FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 20 Hz- 20 kHz, + 3 dB
SENSITIVITY: -40 dB re. 1V/pa
MAXIMUM SPL: 125 dB
DISTORTION: <0.5% @140 dB SPL
SELF NOISE: Better than 16 dB (A weighted)
IMPEDANCE: <100 ohms
RECOMMENDED LOAD: 1500 ohms or higher
POWERING: 48VDC phantom power; current 2 mA.
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT:
Carrying case with microphone, shock mount: 10” x 9” x 4.5”, 4 lbs.
Microphone: 7 5/8” X 2” (194mm x 51mm), 1 lb. (0.45Kg)