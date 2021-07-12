Enter to win a Mojave MA-50 Microphone

We’re looking for a killer artist to win and test out the Mojave MA-50. Need an awesome new tool for your mic locker? Enter below!

Designed to produce the clarity and realism that Mojave microphones are known for, at an entry level price, the MA-50BLK (black version) outperforms well-known transformerless mics costing many times more. The MA-50BLK is the perfect microphone for pros and semi-pros alike. Utilizing the same single-sided capsule as the MA-200SN and MA-201VG, it handles the fastest transients with ease – even up to 140 dB.

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the Mojave MA-50 for us. The winner will get a new mic to keep, and will work with us to shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels (WATCH an example of our past winner, Jesus Martinez, using his new MA-200 in Los Angeles). You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh! PLUS we’ll add your track to a year-end digital sampler on Bandcamp.

Scroll down for more detailed info about the Mojave MA-50 microphone, and good luck!

ABOUT THE MOJAVE MA-50

Features: Large-diaphragm cardioid 3-micron capsule

Fixed-cardioid polar pattern

Transformerless circuitry

Very low noise

Includes professional shock mount

Simple – yet elegant design – perfect for home recording

High SPL handling

Fast transient response Recommended applications: Vocals

Voice-over

Acoustic Instruments

Drum Overheads

Percussion Instruments

Foley/ADR TECHNICAL DATA TRANSDUCER TYPE: Externally polarized pressure gradient capacitor DIAPHRAGM: 1-inch diameter, gold sputtered DIAPHRAGM THICKNESS: 3-microns POLAR PATTERN: Cardioid FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 20 Hz- 20 kHz, + 3 dB SENSITIVITY: -40 dB re. 1V/pa MAXIMUM SPL: 125 dB DISTORTION: <0.5% @140 dB SPL SELF NOISE: Better than 16 dB (A weighted) IMPEDANCE: <100 ohms RECOMMENDED LOAD: 1500 ohms or higher POWERING: 48VDC phantom power; current 2 mA. DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT:

Carrying case with microphone, shock mount: 10” x 9” x 4.5”, 4 lbs.

Microphone: 7 5/8” X 2” (194mm x 51mm), 1 lb. (0.45Kg)

LEARN MORE at https://mojaveaudio.com/ma-50/