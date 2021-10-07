Enter to win a Mojave MA-300 Microphone



We’re looking for a killer artist to win and test out the Mojave MA-300. Need an awesome new tool for your mic locker? Enter below!

The MA-300SN is a multi-pattern large diaphragm, vacuum tube condenser microphone. Based upon the widely accepted MA-200 designed by David Royer, the MA-300SN adds a continuously variable pickup pattern selector, 15dB pad, and a switchable bass roll-off. The MA-300SN gives warm, full-bodied reproductions of vocals and instruments, with none of the shrillness and high-frequency distortion artifacts that are often encountered with modern condenser microphones.

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the Mojave MA-300 for us. The winner will get a new mic to keep, and will work with us to shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels (WATCH an example of our past winner, Jesus Martinez, using his new MA-200 in Los Angeles). Cool, huh! PLUS we’ll add your track to a year-end digital sampler on Bandcamp.

Scroll down for more detailed info about the Mojave MA-300 microphone, and good luck!

▼ Article continues below ▼

Features Remotely controlled, continuously variable polar pattern selector

Switchable 15dB pad

Switchable Bass Roll-off

Hand-selected 3-micron double diaphragm capsule

Jensen audio transformer

Military grade JAN 5840 vacuum tube

Internal switchable power supply voltage

Ultra clean signal path Recommended Applications Use anywhere you would use a large diaphragm tube microphone. Vocals

Voice Over and Broadcast

Acoustic Instruments

Piano

Drum Overheads, Drum Rooms

Orchestral Recording

Choral Recording Technical Specifications TRANSDUCER TYPE: Externally polarized, pressure gradient capacitor – double diaphragm.

DIAPHRAGM: 1-inch diameter, gold sputtered

DIAPHRAGM THICKNESS : 3-microns

POLAR RESPONSE: Continuously variable from omnidirectional to figure-eight.

FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 20 Hz to 20 KHZ, +/-3 dB at “flat” setting of bass cut switch. Bass cut switch provides 6 dB per octave attenuation below 100 Hertz in “cut” setting

SENSITIVITY: -37dB re 1V/pa

MAXIMUM SPL: 120 dB with pad off, 135 dB with pad on.

DISTORTION:< 1% @ 117 dB SPL , < 3% @ 125 dB SPL with pad off, < 1% @ 132 dB SPL, < 3% @ 140 dB SPL with pad on

SELF NOISE: 14db nominal, not to exceed 16db (A Weighted)

PAD: 15 dB

BASS CUT: 6 dB per octave below 100 hertz.

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT:

Carrying case with microphone, power supply, shock mount

and cables: 13 lbs.

Microphone: 7 5/8″ X 2″, 1 lb.

LEARN MORE at https://mojaveaudio.com/ma-300/