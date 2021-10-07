Home / Home Recording / Best Studio Mics / Enter to win a Mojave MA-300 Microphone

Enter to win a Mojave MA-300 Microphone

By on October 7, 2021
We’re looking for a killer artist to win and test out the Mojave MA-300. Need an awesome new tool for your mic locker? Enter below!

The MA-300SN is a multi-pattern large diaphragm, vacuum tube condenser microphone. Based upon the widely accepted MA-200 designed by David Royer, the MA-300SN adds a continuously variable pickup pattern selector, 15dB pad, and a switchable bass roll-off. The MA-300SN gives warm, full-bodied reproductions of vocals and instruments, with none of the shrillness and high-frequency distortion artifacts that are often encountered with modern condenser microphones.

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the Mojave MA-300 for us. The winner will get a new mic to keep, and will work with us to shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels (WATCH an example of our past winner, Jesus Martinez, using his new MA-200 in Los Angeles). Cool, huh! PLUS we’ll add your track to a year-end digital sampler on Bandcamp.

Scroll down for more detailed info about the Mojave MA-300 microphone, and good luck!

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. One winner will be selected to receive a Mojave MA-300SN microphone and we’ll announce the selected artist no later than two weeks after entries close. DEADLINE to enter is November 1, 2021. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!

Features

  • Remotely controlled, continuously variable polar pattern selector
  • Switchable 15dB pad
  • Switchable Bass Roll-off
  • Hand-selected 3-micron double diaphragm capsule
  • Jensen audio transformer
  • Military grade JAN 5840 vacuum tube
  • Internal switchable power supply voltage
  • Ultra clean signal path

Recommended Applications 

Use anywhere you would use a large diaphragm tube microphone.

  • Vocals
  • Voice Over and Broadcast
  • Acoustic Instruments
  • Piano
  • Drum Overheads, Drum Rooms
  • Orchestral Recording
  • Choral Recording

Technical Specifications

  • TRANSDUCER TYPE: Externally polarized, pressure gradient capacitor – double diaphragm.
  • DIAPHRAGM: 1-inch diameter, gold sputtered
  • DIAPHRAGM THICKNESS : 3-microns
  • POLAR RESPONSE: Continuously variable from omnidirectional to figure-eight.
  • FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 20 Hz to 20 KHZ, +/-3 dB at “flat” setting of bass cut switch. Bass cut switch provides 6 dB per octave attenuation below 100 Hertz in “cut” setting
  • SENSITIVITY: -37dB re 1V/pa
  • MAXIMUM SPL: 120 dB with pad off, 135 dB with pad on.
  • DISTORTION:< 1% @ 117 dB SPL , < 3% @ 125 dB SPL with pad off, < 1% @ 132 dB SPL, < 3% @ 140 dB SPL with pad on
  • SELF NOISE: 14db nominal, not to exceed 16db (A Weighted)
  • PAD: 15 dB
  • BASS CUT: 6 dB per octave below 100 hertz.
  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT:
    Carrying case with microphone, power supply, shock mount
    and cables: 13 lbs.
    Microphone: 7 5/8″ X 2″, 1 lb.

LEARN MORE at https://mojaveaudio.com/ma-300/

