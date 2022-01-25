Enter to win a Mojave MA-201fetVG Microphone

We’re looking for a killer artist to win and test out the Mojave MA-201fetVG. Need an awesome new tool for your mic locker? Enter below!
The MA-201fetVG is a large diaphragm, phantom-powered, solid-state condenser microphone with a fixed cardioid pattern. With its roots in a lineage of microphone designs by David Royer, the MA-201fetVG gives warm, full-bodied reproductions of vocals and instruments, with none of the shrillness and high frequency distortion artifacts that are often encountered with modern condenser microphones.
Features
- Hand-selected 3-micron, single-sided, 1″ capsule
- Jensen audio transformer
- Military-grade FET
- Custom designed low-noise resistors
- Ultra clean signal path
Recommended Applications
- Vocals
- Voice Over and Broadcast
- High SPL sources, such as Kick Drums and Bass Guitar Amps
- Electric Guitar
- Piano
- Drum Overheads, Drum Rooms
- Acoustic Instruments
Technical Specifications
- TRANSDUCER TYPE: Externally polarized pressure gradient capacitor
- DIAPHRAGM: 1-inch diameter, gold sputtered
- DIAPHRAGM THICKNESS: 3-micron
- POLAR PATTERN: Cardioid
- FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 20 Hz-20kHz, +/- 3dB
- SENSITIVITY: -39 dB re. 1V/pa
- MAXIMUM SPL: 125 dB
- DISTORTION: <1% @120dB SPL, <3% @134dB SPL
- SELF NOISE: 14dB nominal, not to exceed 16dB (A weighted)
- IMPEDANCE: 550 ohms, transformer balanced (Jensen)
- POWERING: 48VDC phantom power; current .68mA.
- DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT:
Carrying case with microphone, shock mount: 10″ x 9″ x 4.5″, 4 lbs.
Microphone: 7 5/8″ x 2″, 1 lb.