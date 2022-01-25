Enter to win a Mojave MA-201fetVG Microphone

We’re looking for a killer artist to win and test out the Mojave MA-201fetVG. Need an awesome new tool for your mic locker? Enter below!

The MA-201fetVG is a large diaphragm, phantom-powered, solid-state condenser microphone with a fixed cardioid pattern. With its roots in a lineage of microphone designs by David Royer, the MA-201fetVG gives warm, full-bodied reproductions of vocals and instruments, with none of the shrillness and high frequency distortion artifacts that are often encountered with modern condenser microphones.

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the Mojave MA-201fetVG for us. The winner will get a new mic to keep, and will work with us to shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels (WATCH an example of one of our past winners, Jenn Bostic, recording an entire track with her new Mojave microphone).

Scroll down for more detailed info about the Mojave MA-201fetVG microphone, and good luck!

Features Hand-selected 3-micron, single-sided, 1″ capsule

Jensen audio transformer

Military-grade FET

Custom designed low-noise resistors

Ultra clean signal path Recommended Applications Vocals

Voice Over and Broadcast

High SPL sources, such as Kick Drums and Bass Guitar Amps

Electric Guitar

Piano

Drum Overheads, Drum Rooms

Acoustic Instruments Technical Specifications TRANSDUCER TYPE: Externally polarized pressure gradient capacitor

DIAPHRAGM: 1-inch diameter, gold sputtered

DIAPHRAGM THICKNESS: 3-micron

POLAR PATTERN: Cardioid

FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 20 Hz-20kHz, +/- 3dB

SENSITIVITY: -39 dB re. 1V/pa

MAXIMUM SPL: 125 dB

DISTORTION: <1% @120dB SPL, <3% @134dB SPL

SELF NOISE: 14dB nominal, not to exceed 16dB (A weighted)

IMPEDANCE: 550 ohms, transformer balanced (Jensen)

POWERING: 48VDC phantom power; current .68mA.

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT:

Carrying case with microphone, shock mount: 10″ x 9″ x 4.5″, 4 lbs.

Microphone: 7 5/8″ x 2″, 1 lb.

LEARN MORE at https://mojaveaudio.com/ma-201fet/