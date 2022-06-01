DPA Releases its First-ever Kick Drum Microphone

DPA Microphones, the leading manufacturer of high-quality microphone solutions, unveils the 4055 Kick Drum Microphone, a specialized kick drum mic for the low-frequency, high-SPL instrument. Different from traditional kick drum mics, this new addition to the DPA product lineup is a durable mic solution that is not pre-tailored to any specific sound, allowing sound engineers to shape the sound exactly as desired. The mic has been rigorously tested to perform in a variety of applications―like pop, rock, jazz, folk and other genres. It is built to withstand the rigors of life on the road and performs equally well in the studio.

With an intentional use for kick drum-specific applications, the 4055 delivers the renowned DPA sound, picking up the true, clear sound of the instrument. The mic also offers a linear frequency response, both on- and off axis, which results in a very tight, natural, well-defined sound. The low end is punchier and dials in the right setting for the beater, while removing some of the mid-range is easier than ever before.

The shape of the DPA 4055 is another unique feature that sets it apart from other kick drum mics. Its asymmetric design makes it easy to position when slid into any size drum without risking a tear in the drum skin. It can also be placed both inside or outside the kick drum, so finding the ideal placement is quick and effortless. Additionally, the 4055 has a large housing and ample wind damping foam, positioned in front of the capsule behind the grille, to deal with turbulence in front of the drum holes. This is accomplished without compromising on sound pickup or quality.