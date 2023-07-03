Home / Home Recording / Best Studio Mics / DPA introduces new microphone kits

DPA introduces new microphone kits

By on July 3, 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

DPA Microphones now offers specifically-designed kits, intended to meet the critical needs of a specific type of application or task. Each kit is actually a demo of their best mics for the application and provides a professional audio engineer with the best starting selection of high-quality condenser mics for their gear bag. Easily upgradeable with an almost endless number of extra mics, accessories and tools, these kits are a must have.

DLS4001 Location Sound Kit

▼ Article continues below ▼

DSK4001 Studio Microphone Kit

DLK4000 Live Microphone Kit

DDK4000 Drum Microphone Kit

 

Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *