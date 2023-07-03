DPA introduces new microphone kits

DPA Microphones now offers specifically-designed kits, intended to meet the critical needs of a specific type of application or task. Each kit is actually a demo of their best mics for the application and provides a professional audio engineer with the best starting selection of high-quality condenser mics for their gear bag. Easily upgradeable with an almost endless number of extra mics, accessories and tools, these kits are a must have.

▼ Article continues below ▼