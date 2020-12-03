Home / Home Recording / Best Studio Mics / CAD Audio Launches PodMaster Series for Broadcast/Podcast Markets

CAD Audio Launches PodMaster Series for Broadcast/Podcast Markets

By on December 3, 2020
CAD Audio introduces 3 New Broadcast/Podcast mic bundles for the expanding Content Creation and Podcast markets.  The PodMaster D usb, PodMaster SuperD usb are plug and play usb microphones while the PodMaster SuperD is an XLR microphone.

The 3 are outfitted with broadcast quality dynamic capsules – The SuperD varieties receiving an upgraded 35mm Large Diaphragm broadcast capsule. This premium SuperD capsule supplies VOG performance while delivering a smooth and articulate profile.

PodMaster™ bundles are studio ready – Supplied with PodMaster Boom mic stands, mounting clips/shock mounts, windscreen and usb cables.

With a street price of:

  • $69 for the PodMaster D USB
  • $79 for the PodMaster SuperD
  • $99 for the PodMaster SuperD USB

For more information about CAD Audio, click to www.cadaudio.com.

