CAD Audio Launches PodMaster Series for Broadcast/Podcast Markets

CAD Audio introduces 3 New Broadcast/Podcast mic bundles for the expanding Content Creation and Podcast markets. The PodMaster D usb, PodMaster SuperD usb are plug and play usb microphones while the PodMaster SuperD is an XLR microphone.
The 3 are outfitted with broadcast quality dynamic capsules – The SuperD varieties receiving an upgraded 35mm Large Diaphragm broadcast capsule. This premium SuperD capsule supplies VOG performance while delivering a smooth and articulate profile.
PodMaster™ bundles are studio ready – Supplied with PodMaster Boom mic stands, mounting clips/shock mounts, windscreen and usb cables.
With a street price of:
For more information about CAD Audio, click to www.cadaudio.com.