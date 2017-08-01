Blue Introduces the Raspberry Studio All-In-One Mobile Recording System

Blue, a 20-year leading innovator in audio technology and creators of the world’s #1 USB microphones, today announced Raspberry Studio, an all-in-one mobile recording system. Raspberry Studio combines Blue’s ultimate mobile USB microphone, Raspberry, with custom recording software from PreSonus® and advanced mastering software from iZotope®. Featuring premium sound quality and professional production tools such as custom templates for music, voice-overs and podcasts, Raspberry Studio makes it easy to produce professional quality projects anywhere.

“Raspberry Studio offers modern creators everything they need to produce studio-quality projects on the go,” said Tommy Edwards, Director of Product Management at Blue Microphones. “By combining Raspberry’s acclaimed design with custom Presonus recording software and iZotope mastering software, Raspberry Studio allows creators to move beyond the desktop studio, follow their inspiration and get professional results anywhere.”

Raspberry is Blue’s ultimate mobile USB microphone for PC, Mac and iOS. Raspberry features patented, premium microphone technology that delivers the clarity of elite studio microphones in a small, portable format. And the incredibly versatile condenser capsule is specifically tuned to sound great up close or at tabletop distance. A patent-pending Internal Acoustic Diffuser (IAD)—similar to the acoustic treatments found in professional studios and world class concert halls—focuses on the voice or instrument and minimizes environmental sounds by diffusing noise and reflections.

Raspberry also features an integrated stand that minimizes contact with surfaces and isolates the microphone from vibrations. Plug-and-play operation for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and PC, makes it easy to start creating quickly. And onboard professional controls make it easy to adjust gain and monitor audio during recording. Raspberry easily folds up into the integrated stand and slips into the included soft carry case for extra protection and easy transport.

Raspberry Studio features PreSonus® Studio One® Artist Blue Microphones Edition recording software, which provides professional tools and intuitive workflows to ensure unmatched sound quality and seamless, hassle-free recording. Stack multiple instrument and vocal tracks to create fully produced songs. Edit tracks on screen with ease, and even piece together multiple takes to craft the perfect vocal performance. Thanks to a 32-bit audio engine with exceptional sound quality, PreSonus® Studio One® makes it possible to produce professional recordings with amazing speed and precision.

Featuring professionally designed presets and simple macro controls to shape your sound, iZotope® Ozone Elements makes it easy to create a full, rich, and loud final master. Use the intuitive controls and sophisticated audio processing tools to quickly get your mixes ready for radio and streaming.

Raspberry Studio makes it faster and easier to start producing professional results thanks to custom templates for music, voice-overs and podcasts. These templates feature automatic track setup and dialed-in sound processing for professionally produced vocals and instruments. Easily record podcasts, on-site interviews, dialogue, vocals, instruments and more with broadcast-quality results.

Raspberry comes with a USB cable compatible with PC and Mac, along with a Lightning cable for iPad and iPhone connectivity. Raspberry is compatible with most popular Android devices via the OTG accessory cable, which is not included. Raspberry Studio (MSRP $219.99) is available now at Musician’s Friend and more; coming soon to authorized retailers worldwide.

For more information, visit bluedesigns.com/raspberry-studio.