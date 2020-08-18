Audio-Technica Releases Limited-Edition AT2020V and AT2020USB+V

Visually striking AT2020 mics with reflective silver finish are ideal for content creators, video podcasters and livestreamers

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, announces two limited-edition iterations of its acclaimed AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Microphone featuring a reflective silver finish: the AT2020V (standard) and the AT2020USB+V (USB model). The visually striking finish is meant not only to celebrate the mic’s clear, natural sound quality, but to mirror the creative force of its user, making these mics ideal for YouTubers, livestreamers and other content creators.

These rugged side-address condensers are equipped with low-mass diaphragms custom-engineered for extended frequency response and superior transient response. The mics’ cardioid polar pattern reduces pickup of sounds from the sides and rear, improving isolation of desired sound source. All models in the AT2020 mic line – the price/performance standard in side-address studio condenser microphone technology – offer a wide dynamic range and handle high SPLs with ease. Both of the limited edition V models come with AT8458a shock mounts to attenuate any noise, shock, or vibration transmitted through a mic stand, boom, or mount.

The AT2020V is ideal for vocal pickup in home-studio applications and features an analog XLR output for easy connection to a digital converter or mixer. The AT2020USB+V, perfect for podcasting, streaming, home studio recording, and voiceover use, gives you the power to present your vision with the convenience of plug-and-play USB operation. The AT2020USB+V features a built-in high-output headphone amplifier with volume control that allows direct monitoring of the microphone signal with no delay. It also offers a mix control that blends microphone and pre-recorded audio. The microphone’s A/D converter (16-bit, 44.1/48 kHz sampling rate) ensures extremely articulate sound reproduction. A 10-foot (3.1 m) USB cable is included.

The limited edition AT2020V and AT2020USB+V are currently available with U.S. pricing as follows: $149 (AT2020V), $199 (AT2020USB+). For more information, visit www.audio-technica.com.