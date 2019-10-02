Audio-Technica Celebrates 25th Anniversary of AT4050 Multi-pattern Condenser Microphone

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of one of its most acclaimed and ubiquitous microphones, the AT4050 Multi-pattern Condenser Microphone.

Since its introduction 25 years ago, the AT4050 has been a go-to tool for professional and aspiring recording engineers worldwide. It was designed for the studio, but due to its consistency and durability, it was quickly adopted by live engineers as well and continues to be employed for all manner of live applications. For many engineers, the AT4050 makes the shortlist of “desert island mics,” or the very top essential tools that they need in order to do their work.

The AT4050 has the reputation as a studio condenser that captures every nuance. With three switchable polar patterns, the large-diaphragm AT4050 exhibits a remarkable combination of qualities: high-SPL capability with transparent and airy uppers/mids complemented by rich low-end qualities. Its dual large diaphragms are gold-vaporized and aged for consistent, outstanding performance. A precision-machined, nickel-plated brass acoustic element baffle provides rock-solid element stability and exceptional sensitivity. The AT4050 is ideal for studio use and live sound productions with vocals, piano, strings, drum overheads, guitar amps, and more.

▼ Article continues below ▼

“In a market flooded by new and updated microphone models, it’s gratifying to have this versatile legacy mic stand the test of time,” stated Gary Boss, Audio-Technica Marketing Director, Professional Markets. “The AT4050’s sound hasn’t changed for 25 years, and to this day, it remains a first-call studio workhorse.”

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.