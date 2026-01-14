AKG Introduces New C-Series Professional Condenser Microphones for Today’s Musicians

HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, control, and lighting systems, today announced the launch of its new AKG C-Series professional condenser microphones -crafted to elevate professional sound for today’s modern content creators. Backed by decades of acoustic innovation, these microphones deliver pristine clarity and capture every nuance – whether you’re recording vocals, speech, instruments and other sound sources.

Designed with musicians, podcasters, YouTubers, and streamers in mind, the new C104, C114, and C151 models deliver AKG’s signature detail and clarity helping transform performances and interviews into compelling productions. Their broad frequency response ensures the full richness of every sonic element is faithfully preserved.

Each mic in the series features a precision-engineered, transformerless FET circuit that delivers an ultra-low noise floor and expansive dynamic range – providing exceptional audio capture across all source types.

With a refreshed, contemporary aesthetic that pays homage to AKG’s iconic design legacy, these microphones look as striking on camera as they sound during playback. And thanks to its intuitive design, the new AKG C-Series microphones integrate effortlessly into any modern workflow.

Sustainability is at the core of modern AKG C-Series industrial design as all of the mic bodies have been crafted from 100% recycled PIR metal and every aspect, from packaging to accessories, has been thoughtfully engineered for minimal environmental impact.

“When we set out to create the new AKG C-Series microphones, our goal was simple: let’s design a mic that creators would reach for every day – not just because it sounds incredible, but because it makes the process easier, smoother, and more inspiring,” said Philip Feinman, Product Manager, Recording and Broadcast, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “We listened closely to what musicians and content creators truly need, and we’re proud to deliver a microphone lineup that becomes a natural extension of the creative process.”

AKG C114 with shock mount

“AKG has a rich tradition in design innovation for microphones, headphones, and audio products. Our passion to lead helps drive our efforts to deliver world-class products and solutions for our customers, partners, and the global community of creative artists and individuals.” said Chris Hansen, Director, Recording and Broadcast, HARMAN Professional Solutions.

Whether you’re enhancing an existing setup or establishing a new workspace, the new AKG C-Series microphones deliver outstanding performances and user-friendly operation, setting a new benchmark for cost-effective, professional-grade audio capture that truly elevates the creative journey.



FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS: