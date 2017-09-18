Home / Home Recording / Best Studio Mics / Air Traffic Controller Rocks the Blue Microphones Baby Bottle SL

Air Traffic Controller Rocks the Blue Microphones Baby Bottle SL

By on September 18, 2017
Our friends in Air Traffic Controller are testing out the entire range of Blue Microphones’ ‘Essential Series,’ which they’ll be using to record an EXCLUSIVE new version of one of the tracks off their latest record, Echo Papa.

Watch as the guys start tracking with the Baby Bottle SL this week, and stay tuned for more in-studio videos in the weeks to come. You can also stream and purchase Echo Papa from the group’s Bandcamp page.

Interested in the Baby Bottle SL from Blue Microphones? You can buy it now for just $399 at Musician's Friend

 

