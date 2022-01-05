Shure Introduces AONIC 40 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Today, Shure introduced its AONIC 40 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. Building on the success of the AONIC 50 Headphones and recently launched AONIC FREE Sound Isolating™ Earphones, the AONIC 40 model broadens the Shure Wireless portfolio to more acutely meet the needs of on-the-go music lovers, commuters, and travel enthusiasts. AONIC 40 Headphones combine a portable and elegant design with industry-leading Shure audio, revered and trusted by musicians and creators of multiple disciplines. In fact, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Jacob Collier has partnered with the brand to highlight how he relies on Shure’s AONIC line for his audio needs while on the move, drawing inspiration from everyday life.

“The first microphone I ever owned was a Shure SM58® microphone. It taught me to listen to the world around me. I’ve relied on Shure, both in the studio and on stage, for my entire career,” shared Jacob. “Shure is bringing that same studio quality sound that musicians and artists have trusted for decades to music lovers around the world.”

Crafted from premium materials and precision-engineered, the AONIC 40 was designed for long-wearing comfort and durability. Listeners can block out the world with adjustable noise cancellation or activate Environment Mode with the click of a button to hear the outside world without missing a beat. Also featuring up to 25 hours of battery life, premium call quality, and customizable EQ, the AONIC 40 offers a truly superior wireless listening experience, available in two colors (White/Tan and Black).

“The AONIC 40 takes our 96-year heritage of delivering unparalleled audio in stages and studios around the world and pairs that expertise with our best-in-class Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone technology. With a sleek, lightweight design and premium call quality, the AONIC 40 is the ideal headphone for anyone looking for the best combination of studio-quality audio performance, style, and comfort, no matter where the day takes them,” shared Eduardo Valdes, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing. “We’re proud to be partnering with Jacob Collier on this launch to underscore the Shure tradition of providing everyone, from pioneering artists like Jacob to the everyday commuter, with the gear they need to find inspiration on the go.”

Reliable, Superior Audio Performance Meets Rugged Design and Effortless Functionality

The AONIC 40 Headphones are the latest edition to the reliable Shure AONIC line of headphones and earphones, offering a stylish, yet portable design with the brand’s iconic sound at a competitive price point. These new headphones are the all-in-one unit for superior audio, highlighting a collapsible design with a compact footprint, adjustable noise cancellation with Environment Mode, quick charge, crystal-clear call quality, accessible and customizable controls, and more.

Portable Design : The foldable, rugged design and carrying case are ideal for compact storage and durable enough to withstand your next adventure.

: The foldable, rugged design and carrying case are ideal for compact storage and durable enough to withstand your next adventure. Adjustable Noise Cancellation : Block out surrounding noise and immerse yourself in the AONIC 40 listening experience with three digital ANC settings crafted to deliver users the best noise cancellation, wherever travels lead.

: Block out surrounding noise and immerse yourself in the AONIC 40 listening experience with three digital ANC settings crafted to deliver users the best noise cancellation, wherever travels lead. Long-Lasting Comfort : Made with premium materials, including glass-filled nylon and aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, the AONIC 40 offers quality comfort and durability made to last.

: Made with premium materials, including glass-filled nylon and aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, the AONIC 40 offers quality comfort and durability made to last. Premium Call Quality : Dial-in to video conferencing or phone calls with exceptional audio, thanks to dual beamforming microphones. Dual USB audio mode enables two-way mic communication with the included USB-C cable or connect with Bluetooth® 5 wireless technology for enhanced stability and a range of up to 30 feet.

: Dial-in to video conferencing or phone calls with exceptional audio, thanks to dual beamforming microphones. Dual USB audio mode enables two-way mic communication with the included USB-C cable or connect with Bluetooth® 5 wireless technology for enhanced stability and a range of up to 30 feet. Accessible Controls: Answer calls, adjust volume, and control Active Noise Cancellation and Environment Mode levels with the push of a button.

Battery Life

The AONIC 40 Headphones were designed to provide grab-and-go durability, so long-lasting battery life was non-negotiable. Enjoy your music and podcasts with up to 25 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. In a rush? AONIC 40’s quick charge feature provides up to 5 hours of use with only 15 minutes of charge.

Discover Your Signature Sound with Customizable Hardware EQ in the ShurePlus™ PLAY app

Make your listening experience uniquely you by creating your own custom EQ using the free ShurePlus™ PLAY app, available on iOS and Android. After you’ve crafted a unique EQ you love, ShurePlus™ Play makes it easy to save your favorite settings directly to your headphones to easily transfer them across devices.

Along with customizing EQ and accessing downloadable firmware updates, ShurePlus™ PLAY lets you select prompts and tones and modify Environment Mode and Active Noise Cancellation settings. Audio enthusiasts will want to take full advantage of the app’s Hi-Res Music Player.

Pricing and Availability

Shure’s new Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, AONIC 40, are available in White/Tan and Black for a retail price of $249 USD. Purchase includes the headphones, protective zippered carrying case, 3.5mm audio cable, a USB-C cable, and a two-year warranty.

AONIC 40 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are now available at select retailers and at www.shure.com/en-US/products/headphones/aonic40.