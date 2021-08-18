Audio-Technica Updates ATH-M50x with ATH-M50xBT2

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, announces the introduction of its new ATH-M50xBT2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, the next generation of the flagship wireless iteration of its popular ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones. When A-T brought the legendary ATH-M50x studio sound into the world of personal wireless audio, they created a product that was hailed as among the best-sounding wireless headphones on the market. But they weren’t content to stop there: the ATH-M50xBT2 features a number of enhancements to improve performance and usability. The acclaimed sonic signature, however, remains unchanged.

The M50xBT2 delivers the same exhilarating wireless listening experience as its predecessor, offering exceptional clarity and deep, accurate bass response. Updated and enhanced features include improved vocal pickup, incorporating dual-microphone beamforming technology for clearer phone calls and communication with the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant; the addition of multipoint pairing to let users connect wirelessly to two Bluetooth® devices at once; an updated USB-C connection; a low-latency mode, improving synchronicity between audio and video for smooth streaming and gaming; and compatibility with multiple audio codecs (SBC, AAC and LDAC). There’s even the option to adjust the headphone’s EQ settings, if users so choose, by making the changes in the A-T Connect app and saving the settings on the headphones themselves. Battery life is approximately 50 hours of continuous use on a full charge and up to 3 hours of use on a 10-minute rapid charge via USB-C connection.

The ATH-M50xBT2 retains the robust construction, proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers, fold-flat design with 90-degree swiveling earcups, and professional-grade earpads and headband of the ATH-M50x. Standard features include additional premium audio components such as an AK4331 advanced audio DAC and a dedicated internal headphone amp; sidetone circuitry that allows users to hear their voice in the headphones when making calls on most smartphones; convenient mute control at the simple press of a button; left earcup button control of volume/mute, music, and calls, and access to voice assistants (Amazon Alexa Built-in, Google Assistant, Siri); a “Fast Pair” feature, enabling users to quickly pair the ATH-M50xBT2 headphones with Android OS smartphones and devices with a single tap on the device; a detachable 1.2-meter (3.9-foot) cable for optional wired connection; pro-grade earpad and headband materials for long-lasting durability and comfort with an effective sound-isolating seal; and compatibility with the A-T Connect app, allowing control of the low latency mode, EQ, L/R volume balance, choice of voice assistant, misplaced headphone location, change of codecs, and more. A USB charging cable and a handy carrying pouch are also included.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones will be available 8/18/2021 with U.S. MSRP pricing of $199.00. For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.