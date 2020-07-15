Audio-Technica Releases Limited-Edition Purple/Black ATH-M50x Headphones

- Home
Audio-Technica unveils the ATH-M50xPB Professional Monitor Headphones and ATH-M50xBTPB Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, limited-edition purple/black versions of A-T’s popular ATH-M50x and ATH-M50xBT and part of A-T’s M-Series line of headphones. The headphones feature metallic purple earcups and black accents including distinctive trimming, earpads and headband.
From the 45 mm large-aperture drivers to its sound-isolating earcups and robust construction, the ATH-M50xPB provides an unmatched experience for the most critical audio applications, including recording, live sound, broadcast, DJ and personal listening. The headphones incorporate technology drawn from Audio-Technica’s long history in the field of high-performance professional audio, providing exceptional power handling, very high SPL capability, and natural, accurate sound with impactful bass and high-frequency extension. With professional-grade earpad and headband material and a collapsible design with detachable cable, the ATH-M50xPB headphones remain comfortable throughout long monitoring sessions and transport easily.
The ATH-M50xBTPB harnesses the legendary M50x studio sound for an exhilarating wireless listening experience, with exceptional clarity and deep, accurate bass response. Utilizing Bluetooth® wireless technology and 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare-earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils, the ATH-M50xBTPB brings the coveted sonic signature of the M50x to a wireless, on-the-go design.▼ Article continues below ▼
Audio-Technica’s new limited-edition ATH-M50xPB ($169.00 MAP) and ATH-M50xBTPB ($199.00 MAP) are available now. They join the currently available ATH-M50x models in black (ATH-M50x and ATH-M50xBT) and white (ATH-M50xWH).
For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.