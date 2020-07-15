Audio-Technica Releases Limited-Edition Purple/Black ATH-M50x Headphones

Audio-Technica unveils the ATH-M50xPB Professional Monitor Headphones and ATH-M50xBTPB Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, limited-edition purple/black versions of A-T’s popular ATH-M50x and ATH-M50xBT and part of A-T’s M-Series line of headphones. The headphones feature metallic purple earcups and black accents including distinctive trimming, earpads and headband.

From the 45 mm large-aperture drivers to its sound-isolating earcups and robust construction, the ATH-M50xPB provides an unmatched experience for the most critical audio applications, including recording, live sound, broadcast, DJ and personal listening. The headphones incorporate technology drawn from Audio-Technica’s long history in the field of high-performance professional audio, providing exceptional power handling, very high SPL capability, and natural, accurate sound with impactful bass and high-frequency extension. With professional-grade earpad and headband material and a collapsible design with detachable cable, the ATH-M50xPB headphones remain comfortable throughout long monitoring sessions and transport easily.

ATH-M50xPB Features:

The ATH-M50xPB Professional Monitor Headphones are a limited-edition purple/black version of A-T's popular ATH-M50x Wired Professional Monitor Headphone

Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils

Exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response

Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments

90-degree swiveling earcups for easy, one-ear monitoring

Professional-grade earpad and headband material delivers more durability and comfort for extended wear

Collapsible for space-saving portability and convenient storage

Top choice for studio tracking and mixing, as well as live sound, DJ monitoring and personal listening

Detachable cables (includes a 1.2m-3m coiled cable, 3m straight cable and 1.2m straight cable)

The ATH-M50xBTPB harnesses the legendary M50x studio sound for an exhilarating wireless listening experience, with exceptional clarity and deep, accurate bass response. Utilizing Bluetooth® wireless technology and 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare-earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils, the ATH-M50xBTPB brings the coveted sonic signature of the M50x to a wireless, on-the-go design.

ATH-M50xBTPB Features:

The ATH-M50xBTPB Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are a limited-edition purple/black version of A-T's popular ATH-M50xBT Wireless Over-Ear Headphone

Wireless, on-the-go design delivers the same critically acclaimed sonic performance as the original ATH-M50x professional studio headphones

Touch control provides convenient access to voice assist

Mic and button controls built into the earcup allow for easy handling of calls, music playback and volume adjustment

Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers deliver exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response

Over-ear design for excellent sound isolation in loud environments

Professional-grade earpad and headband material for long-lasting durability and comfort

Up to 40 hours of continuous use on a full charge

Compatible with aptX and AAC codecs

Audio-Technica’s new limited-edition ATH-M50xPB ($169.00 MAP) and ATH-M50xBTPB ($199.00 MAP) are available now. They join the currently available ATH-M50x models in black (ATH-M50x and ATH-M50xBT) and white (ATH-M50xWH).

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.