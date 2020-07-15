Home / Home Recording / Best Studio Monitor Headphones / Audio-Technica Releases Limited-Edition Purple/Black ATH-M50x Headphones

Audio-Technica Releases Limited-Edition Purple/Black ATH-M50x Headphones

By on July 15, 2020
Audio-Technica unveils the ATH-M50xPB Professional Monitor Headphones and ATH-M50xBTPB Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, limited-edition purple/black versions of A-T’s popular ATH-M50x and ATH-M50xBT and part of A-T’s M-Series line of headphones. The headphones feature metallic purple earcups and black accents including distinctive trimming, earpads and headband.

From the 45 mm large-aperture drivers to its sound-isolating earcups and robust construction, the ATH-M50xPB provides an unmatched experience for the most critical audio applications, including recording, live sound, broadcast, DJ and personal listening. The headphones incorporate technology drawn from Audio-Technica’s long history in the field of high-performance professional audio, providing exceptional power handling, very high SPL capability, and natural, accurate sound with impactful bass and high-frequency extension. With professional-grade earpad and headband material and a collapsible design with detachable cable, the ATH-M50xPB headphones remain comfortable throughout long monitoring sessions and transport easily.

ATH-M50xPB Features:

  • The ATH-M50xPB Professional Monitor Headphones are a limited-edition purple/black version of A-T’s popular ATH-M50x Wired Professional Monitor Headphone
  • Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils
  • Exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response
  • Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments
  • 90-degree swiveling earcups for easy, one-ear monitoring
  • Professional-grade earpad and headband material delivers more durability and comfort for extended wear
  • Collapsible for space-saving portability and convenient storage
  • Top choice for studio tracking and mixing, as well as live sound, DJ monitoring and personal listening
  • Detachable cables (includes a 1.2m-3m coiled cable, 3m straight cable and 1.2m straight cable)

The ATH-M50xBTPB harnesses the legendary M50x studio sound for an exhilarating wireless listening experience, with exceptional clarity and deep, accurate bass response. Utilizing Bluetooth® wireless technology and 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare-earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils, the ATH-M50xBTPB brings the coveted sonic signature of the M50x to a wireless, on-the-go design.

ATH-M50xBTPB Features:

  • The ATH-M50xBTPB Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are a limited-edition purple/black version of A-T’s popular ATH-M50xBT Wireless Over-Ear Headphone
  • Wireless, on-the-go design delivers the same critically acclaimed sonic performance as the original ATH-M50x professional studio headphones
  • Touch control provides convenient access to voice assist
  • Mic and button controls built into the earcup allow for easy handling of calls, music playback and volume adjustment
  • Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers deliver exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response
  • Over-ear design for excellent sound isolation in loud environments
  • Professional-grade earpad and headband material for long-lasting durability and comfort
  • Up to 40 hours of continuous use on a full charge
  • Compatible with aptX and AAC codecs

Audio-Technica’s new limited-edition ATH-M50xPB ($169.00 MAP) and ATH-M50xBTPB ($199.00 MAP) are available now. They join the currently available ATH-M50x models in black (ATH-M50x and ATH-M50xBT) and white (ATH-M50xWH).

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.

