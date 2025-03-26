Audio-Technica now shipping the ATH-R30x

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 60 years, is expanding its R-Series line of professional open-back headphones with the introduction of the ATH-R30x Open-Back Reference Headphones.

First previewed in January at the NAMM show, they join the ATH-R50x and flagship ATH-R70xa, both of which launched to rave reviews earlier this year.

Open-back R-Series headphones provide a natural, spacious sound akin to that produced by a speaker monitor system, ideal for mixing, mastering, and creating in a studio or other private space. ATH-R30x headphones offer the natural R-Series open-back listening experience at an affordable price. Ideally suited for those working in a home studio, or anyone interested in exploring open-back sound, these headphones provide extremely accurate audio reproduction with a spacious soundstage that replicates live performance.

Fully open-back sound relies solely on the performance of the 40mm drivers, with each diaphragm movement directly translating into sound — ATH-R30x headphones are engineered to eliminate internal resonances and provide extremely quick transient response to deliver an authentic open-air experience with minimal distortion.

The spacious soundstage and audio clarity are the result of Audio-Technica transducer design with very little additional tuning or damping. High-efficiency magnets and pure alloy magnetic circuit design reduce distortion and ensure accurate and extended high-frequency response. Acoustically transparent, honeycomb-mesh housings provide a natural and spacious open-back sound.

The headband on the lightweight ATH-R30x features an adjustable headpad that can be positioned to the user’s preference, ensuring the highest level of comfort. The replaceable velour earpads and cooling open-back design add to the comfort, allowing the user to stay fully immersed in the audio even through the longest listening sessions.

The ATH-R30x is fitted with a 3.5 mm (1/8-inch) TRS connector. A screw-on 6.3 mm (1/4-inch) adapter is included.

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.