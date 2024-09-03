Audio-Technica launches ltd-edition ATH-M50xLAB and ATH-M50xBT2LAB headphones

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 60 years, announces the winning limited edition color design of the wildly popular fan-favorite ATH-M50x and ATH-M50xBT2 headphones.

The winning design was chosen by fans.

After more than a decade of limited-edition color models of the ATH-M50x, Audio-Technica let fans custom design the 2024 color. The designs were created through the special interactive “LAB M50x” experience website, where fans could select from different colors in either matte or metallic for select headphone parts.

Audio-Technica received over 15,000 submissions, all of which were then shared on social where fans could vote for their favorite design. Expert panelists, including the product manager of the ATH-M50x, selected three finalists from those submissions, and then the winning “LAB M50x” design was selected with 3,127 votes from fans on social media.

The winning fan-voted design, a stunning mix of blue, orange, and gray, was designed by Brazilian DJ Sergio Gamarra. Speaking about his chosen color selections, Sergio said,