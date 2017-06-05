Home / Home Recording / Best Studio Monitor Headphones / [VIDEO] Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Studio Testers Unbox Their New Headphones

By on June 5, 2017
Performer Magazine is excited to share three new unboxing/first impressions videos from our recent Audio-Technica ATH-M50x headphones winners. These studio testers will each be putting the cans through their paces in a few different applications (studio recording, mixing, podcasting/live streaming and additional a/v work for photography) over the coming weeks.

So check ’em out below, and be sure to subscribe to our testers’ YouTube channels!

