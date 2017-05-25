Audio-Technica Presents ATH-M50x “Circle of Music” Video Featuring Judah and the Lion

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, has released a new video, “Circle of Music,” featuring Judah and the Lion. This immersive video highlights the versatility of the critically acclaimed ATH-M50x Professional Monitor Headphones. From music makers to music lovers and beyond, ATH-M50x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones are there for every step of your musical journey.

Video produced by Revolution Pictures: http://www.revolutionpictures.com/.

More info on the ATH-M50x here.