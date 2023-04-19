AUDEZE RELEASES NEW PROFESSIONAL STUDIO HEADPHONE WITH MANNY MARROQUIN

Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and premium headphone manufacturer, today announces their newest headphone made in collaboration with 17-time Grammy-winning engineer/producer Manny Marroquin. The MM-100 features Audeze’s latest planar magnetic driver design, and a new lightweight chassis to bring unprecedented levels of quality and reliability to a wide range of audio professionals and enthusiasts. Audeze’s MM-100 is assembled in the U.S.A. and will retail for $399, with first shipments expected in May.

The MM-100 is based on the highly successful MM-500, which has earned praise from acclaimed recording professionals since its debut at NAMM 2022. The MM-100 carries forward the highly regarded tuning from Audeze’s 90mm planar magnetic drivers. These efficient, low-impedance drivers make the MM-100 easy to drive from any console, interface, or laptop. The newly-designed chassis features premium materials but weighs only 375 grams, ensuring comfort over long sessions.

Audeze MM-100 Key Features:

Industry-tested and refined by top recording artists at would-famous Larrabee Studios in Hollywood

Carefully tuned for accuracy across the audible frequency spectrum to deliver consistent results professionals can rely on

Audeze’s Uniforce™ diaphragms, Fazor™ waveguides and Fluxor™ Magnets provide great clarity with class-leading low distortion, and high efficiency to excel with a wide range of audio equipment and techniques

Lightweight, premium chassis with magnesium/aluminum housing, gel-filled leather earpads, suspension strap, and spring-steel headband for long-term durability and comfort; folds flat for storage or travel

“I’m so excited to make studio-quality sound available to a broader audience,” stated Manny Marroquin. “Everyone working in audio needs a headphone they can rely on, inside or outside the studio,” he added.

“The goal of the MM-100 is to set a new standard in headphone performance for a wide range of users,” stated Audeze CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram. “We worked with Manny to ensure that our professional products work optimally in the most demanding situations,” he added.

MM-100 SPECIFICATIONS:

Physical

Style: Over-ear (circumaural), open-back

Transducer Type: Planar Magnetic

Transducer Size: 90 mm

Diaphragm Type: Ultra-Thin Uniforce™

Magnetic Structure: Fluxor™ Magnet Array

Magnet Type: Neodymium N50

Phase Management: Fazor™

Earpads: Synthetic Leather / Foam

Weight: 375g

Audio Performance

Frequency response: 10Hz-50kHz

THD: <0.1% (@ 1 kHz, 1mW)

ABOUT AUDEZE

Audeze LLC is the California-based high-end audio manufacturer delivering the most accurate sound reproduction available today. Audeze products, engineered with the latest innovations in materials science and technology, are built with precision craftsmanship. Audeze’s commitment to research, development, and uncompromised audio is reflected in every facet of their leading-edge products. This has earned Audeze the distinction of being the world’s best-reviewed headphone brand.

ABOUT Manny Marroquin

Manny Marroquin is a seventeen-time Grammy-winning mix engineer working with the industry’s most notable names, including Kanye West, Post Malone, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, and The Rolling Stones. Marroquin’s work has been featured on more than 250 albums as well as forty #1 albums, one hundred Billboard Top 10 albums, and over forty singles in the top 10. Most recently, Marroquin’s work earned him a 2023 Grammy win for Record of the Year with Lizzo.