AUDEZE ANNOUNCES NEW LCD-5 FLAGSHIP REFERENCE HEADPHONES

Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and premium headphone manufacturer, today announces a new reference audio headphone, the Audeze LCD-5 ($4,500). The LCD-5 sets a new standard for accuracy using a new driver design with

Audeze’s own patent-pending Parallel UniforceTM voice coils and new magnet assembly. LCD-5 represents a completely new design made specifically for minimal reflections, improved frequency response, and a more open yet accurate soundstage. LCD-5’s impedance is 14 Ohms, sensitivity is 90dB, and it weighs just 420 grams (1/3 less than the LCD-4!).

Handcrafted in California, USA, the LCD-5 has been meticulously engineered to provide unmatched audio for industry professionals and audiophiles alike. The LCD-5 is now available on Audeze’s website and through select dealers. Audeze will be demoing the new LCD-5 at CANJAM SOCAL on September 25th-26th at Irvine Marriott, and also at the Capital Audio Fest in November.

▼ Article continues below ▼