AUDEZE ANNOUNCES NEW LCD-5 FLAGSHIP REFERENCE HEADPHONES

Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and premium headphone manufacturer, today announces a new reference audio headphone, the Audeze LCD-5 ($4,500). The LCD-5 sets a new standard for accuracy using a new driver design with
Audeze’s own patent-pending Parallel UniforceTM voice coils and new magnet assembly. LCD-5 represents a completely new design made specifically for minimal reflections, improved frequency response, and a more open yet accurate soundstage. LCD-5’s impedance is 14 Ohms, sensitivity is 90dB, and it weighs just 420 grams (1/3 less than the LCD-4!).
Handcrafted in California, USA, the LCD-5 has been meticulously engineered to provide unmatched audio for industry professionals and audiophiles alike. The LCD-5 is now available on Audeze’s website and through select dealers. Audeze will be demoing the new LCD-5 at CANJAM SOCAL on September 25th-26th at Irvine Marriott, and also at the Capital Audio Fest in November.▼ Article continues below ▼
The LCD-5 features Audeze’s patented core technologies, and comes with new acoustically designed leather earpads, an improved and luxurious carbon fiber suspension headband, deep “tortoise shell” acetate rings, all-new magnesium housing, plus our latest premium audio cable made with high-purity copper, and an aluminum travel case.
Style
Over-ear, open-back
Transducer type
Planar Magnetic
Magnetic structure
FluxorTM magnet array
Phase management
Fazor
Magnet type
Neodymium N50
Diaphragm type
Nano-Scale Parallel UniforceTM
Transducer size
90 mm
Maximum power handling
5W RMS
Maximum SPL
>130dB
Frequency response
5Hz – 50kHz
THD
<0.1% @ 100dB
Impedance
14 ohms
Sensitivity
90 dB/1mW (at Drum Reference Point)
Minimum power requirement
>100mW
Recommended power level
>250mW
Weight
420g
Audeze LLC is the California-based high-end audio manufacturer delivering the most accurate sound reproduction available today. Audeze products, engineered with the latest innovations in materials science and technology, are built with precision craftsmanship. Audeze’s commitment to research, development, and uncompromised audio is reflected in every facet of their leading-edge products. This has earned Audeze the distinction of being the world’s best reviewed headphone brand.
For more information on the Audeze LCD-5, follow Audeze on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, subscribe to Audeze on Youtube to see and hear video demonstrations of Audeze products, and visit the website at www.audeze.com.