Home / Home Recording / Best Studio Monitor Headphones / AUDEZE ANNOUNCES NEW LCD-5 FLAGSHIP REFERENCE HEADPHONES

AUDEZE ANNOUNCES NEW LCD-5 FLAGSHIP REFERENCE HEADPHONES

By on September 20, 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and premium headphone manufacturer, today announces a new reference audio headphone, the Audeze LCD-5 ($4,500). The LCD-5 sets a new standard for accuracy using a new driver design with

Audeze’s own patent-pending Parallel UniforceTM voice coils and new magnet assembly. LCD-5 represents a completely new design made specifically for minimal reflections, improved frequency response, and a more open yet accurate soundstage. LCD-5’s impedance is 14 Ohms, sensitivity is 90dB, and it weighs just 420 grams (1/3 less than the LCD-4!).

Handcrafted in California, USA, the LCD-5 has been meticulously engineered to provide unmatched audio for industry professionals and audiophiles alike. The LCD-5 is now available on Audeze’s website and through select dealers. Audeze will be demoing the new LCD-5 at CANJAM SOCAL on September 25th-26th at Irvine Marriott, and also at the Capital Audio Fest in November.

▼ Article continues below ▼

The LCD-5 features Audeze’s patented core technologies, and comes with new acoustically designed leather earpads, an improved and luxurious carbon fiber suspension headband, deep “tortoise shell” acetate rings, all-new magnesium housing, plus our latest premium audio cable made with high-purity copper, and an aluminum travel case.

Audeze LCD-5 Key Features:

  •   New Parallel UniforceTM diaphragms and FluxorTM Magnets providepowerful sound, unparalleled sonic detail, and incredible accuracywithout increasing the impedance
  •  New internally sloped earpads that help to reduce unwanted resonancesand interior reflections
  •  Newly designed Fazors that are optimized to reduce diffractions
  •  The LCD-5 cable is specially tuned with directional OCC high-purity copper strands that provide a low capacitance and low resistance path to maintain unsurpassed clarity and precision.
  •  The LCD-5’s fully re-designed magnesium frame provides rigidity and ultra-light weight, while the acetate rings offer just the right touch of richness”Featuring our core technologies while adding some new innovations like our Parallel Uniforce voice coil, the LCD-5 incorporates decades of audio and technology research to deliver all the aspects of a truly reference audio experience,” stated Audeze CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram. “Our long term commitment to delivering reference products has led us to the LCD-5,” he added.

LCD-5 Specifications:

Style

Over-ear, open-back

Transducer type

Planar Magnetic

Magnetic structure

FluxorTM magnet array

Phase management

Fazor

Magnet type

Neodymium N50

Diaphragm type

Nano-Scale Parallel UniforceTM

Transducer size

90 mm

Maximum power handling

5W RMS

Maximum SPL

>130dB

Frequency response

5Hz – 50kHz

THD

<0.1% @ 100dB

Impedance

14 ohms

Sensitivity

90 dB/1mW (at Drum Reference Point)

Minimum power requirement

>100mW

Recommended power level

>250mW

Weight

420g page3image57011648

ABOUT AUDEZE

Audeze LLC is the California-based high-end audio manufacturer delivering the most accurate sound reproduction available today. Audeze products, engineered with the latest innovations in materials science and technology, are built with precision craftsmanship. Audeze’s commitment to research, development, and uncompromised audio is reflected in every facet of their leading-edge products. This has earned Audeze the distinction of being the world’s best reviewed headphone brand.

For more information on the Audeze LCD-5, follow Audeze on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, subscribe to Audeze on Youtube to see and hear video demonstrations of Audeze products, and visit the website at www.audeze.com.

Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *