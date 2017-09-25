Air Traffic Controller Demos the Blue Microphones Sadie Headphones

Our friends in Air Traffic Controller are currently testing out the entire range of Blue Microphones’ ‘Essential Series’ mics, along with the new Sadie headphones, which they’ll be using to record an EXCLUSIVE new version of one of the tracks off their latest record, Echo Papa.

Watch as the guys record and mix with their Sadies, and stay tuned for more in-studio videos in the weeks to come. You can also stream and purchase Echo Papa from the group’s Bandcamp page.

