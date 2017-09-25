Home / Home Recording / Best Studio Monitor Headphones / Air Traffic Controller Demos the Blue Microphones Sadie Headphones

Air Traffic Controller Demos the Blue Microphones Sadie Headphones

By on September 25, 2017
Our friends in Air Traffic Controller are currently testing out the entire range of Blue Microphones’ ‘Essential Series’ mics, along with the new Sadie headphones, which they’ll be using to record an EXCLUSIVE new version of one of the tracks off their latest record, Echo Papa.

Watch as the guys record and mix with their Sadies, and stay tuned for more in-studio videos in the weeks to come. You can also stream and purchase Echo Papa from the group’s Bandcamp page.

Interested in the Sadie headphones from Blue Microphones? You can buy a pair now for just $399 at Musician’s Friend

