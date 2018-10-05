Home / Home Recording / Best DAW Software / We’re giving away a copy of Acid Pro 8

We’re giving away a copy of Acid Pro 8

By on October 5, 2018
We’re looking for a great artist, producer or beat-maker to win and test out the FULL version of Acid Pro 8 ($149 value) from Magix.

Got what it takes? Enter below! The chosen artist will get hooked up with the full version of the Acid Pro 8 DAW for their studio, and will shoot some short video demos and behind-the-scenes clips that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. The selected artist will also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info Acid Pro 8, and good luck!

ENTER NOW

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. DEADLINE to enter is October 12, 2018. Winner will be announced no later than the third week of October 2018. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!
Full Name:*
E-mail:*
Website URL or YouTube URL*
Which best describes you?*
Acid Pro 8 is a Windows-based DAW. Are you a Windows PC user?*
Why should we select you win and demo this DAW? *

* Indicates required fields

About Acid Pro 8

ACID Pro 8 is the creative DAW for every type of music producer. Behind its slick new interface lies a powerful, 64-bit music production powerhouse. It combines ACID’s famous easy-to-use workflow with pro-level features, over $1,000 worth of new instruments, loops and effects and 9 GB of brand new ACIDized loops. ACID is world-renowned with over 20 years of history in the industry and it will be making even more history with VST3 support coming soon in a free update. ACID Pro 8 is the creative DAW for today’s creative artists.

Version 8 introduces a brand new GUI but the same famous workflow, creating an immensely powerful and creative music production environment: 64-bit processing, no less than 16 new instruments, 13 new effect plug-ins and 9 GB of new ACIDized loops. Plus, VST3 support is coming soon in a free update giving you access to thousands of third party plug-ins.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 64-bit architecture for the most demanding of project
  • Over $1000 worth of all-new instruments, loops and effects
  • Inspiring and modern new interface
  • 9 GB of all-new ACID loops and samples
  • VST3 support coming soon in a free update
