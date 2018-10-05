We’re giving away a copy of Acid Pro 8

- Home
Got what it takes? Enter below! The chosen artist will get hooked up with the full version of the Acid Pro 8 DAW for their studio, and will shoot some short video demos and behind-the-scenes clips that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. The selected artist will also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!
ACID Pro 8 is the creative DAW for every type of music producer. Behind its slick new interface lies a powerful, 64-bit music production powerhouse. It combines ACID’s famous easy-to-use workflow with pro-level features, over $1,000 worth of new instruments, loops and effects and 9 GB of brand new ACIDized loops. ACID is world-renowned with over 20 years of history in the industry and it will be making even more history with VST3 support coming soon in a free update. ACID Pro 8 is the creative DAW for today’s creative artists.
Version 8 introduces a brand new GUI but the same famous workflow, creating an immensely powerful and creative music production environment: 64-bit processing, no less than 16 new instruments, 13 new effect plug-ins and 9 GB of new ACIDized loops. Plus, VST3 support is coming soon in a free update giving you access to thousands of third party plug-ins.