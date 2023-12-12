WATCH: Improve Your DAW Workflow with Nugen Plug-Ins

We recently hooked up NYC singer-songwriter and former Voice contestant Amanda Ayala with a suite of plug-ins from Nugen Audio to demonstrate how they can help improve your DAW workflow.

In this 2-part series we’ll take a closer look at:

Up first is a quick intro to Jotter in Amanda’s home studio. We’ll take peek at how it works, what the benefits are for home studio users and how to apply it to your own sessions. Here we can see Amanda make collaborative notes on her rough mix so her producer can implement changes on the session following her feedback. It’s that easy. Time stamps eliminate confusion and those endless text message chains that only add to the muddled conversation. Plus see the changes you requested come back with any additional notes, and check them off as they’re completed.

Up next in this episode we take a more in-depth look at two more utility plug-ins, namely AB Assist and Aligner, both super useful for any modern DAW workflow.