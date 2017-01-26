[VIDEO] Accent Tests Avid Cloud Collaboration: Part 4

- Home
Recording a vocal group spread out across the world is no easy task. That’s why we, along with Avid, have hooked up the vocal group Accent with some new Quartet interfaces and Pro Tools cloud collaboration tools.
This week the boys continue mixing their new track and adding some effects and plug-ins together (well, 3000 miles apart, actually) using the cloud. Finally able to work on the same session and same screen at the same time, regardless of location, Accent is finding it super easy to record and edit seamlessly without the hassles (and headaches) that plagued them in the past.