[VIDEO] Accent Tests Avid Cloud Collaboration: Part 2

By on January 12, 2017
Recording a vocal group spread out across the world is no easy task. That’s why we, along with Avid, have hooked up the vocal group Accent with some new Quartet interfaces and Pro Tools cloud collaboration tools.

This week the boys start punching in vocal overdubs together (well, miles apart, actually) using the cloud. Finally able to work on the same session and same screen at the same time, regardless of location, Accent is finding it super easy to record and edit seamlessly without the hassles (and headaches) that plagued them in the past.

