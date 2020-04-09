Universal Audio Releases LUNA Recording System

The first recording platform with deep Apollo integration, LUNA features built-in instruments and extensions from Neve, Moog, Studer, and more…

Universal Audio (UA), a leading manufacturer of professional audio recording hardware and software, is proud to release LUNA Recording System, a groundbreaking music production workstation shaped by over 60 years of analog exploration.

Available for download and free for all Thunderbolt‑equipped Apollo and Arrow owners,* LUNA transforms UA’s industry‑standard Apollo into the most inspiring and fully integrated recording system available.

▼ Article continues below ▼

Deep Apollo Integration for a Fast, Natural Workflow LUNA gives Apollo owners the fastest recording environment for music production, editing, and mixing. LUNA’s Accelerated Realtime Monitoring™ gives users seamless hardware-software integration for capturing audio through UAD plug-ins with no discernible latency, offering Apollo owners the most natural, analog-style workflow of any DAW available.

All-New LUNA Instruments & Extensions Rounding out LUNA’s featureset at launch is a full suite of built-in instruments and extensions, created in collaboration with the biggest brands in audio. From integrated Studer multitrack tape and genuine Neve summing, to all-new LUNA Instruments from Moog, UA, Spitfire Audio, and more, LUNA brings Universal Audio’s expertise in modeling, sampling, and synthesis to the forefront of audio production.** LUNA Recording System — Key Features Free UA recording application available for all macOS-based Thunderbolt Apollo and Arrow users

Accelerated Realtime Monitoring™ provides analog-style tracking and overdubbing

Deep Apollo and Arrow integration for a fast, natural workflow

Built-in Neve® Summing extension for instant classic console sound

Integrated Oxide and Studer® multitrack tape delivers warmth and punch on demand

All-new LUNA Instruments include Ravel™ grand piano, Moog® Minimoog, and Shape™ creative toolkit

Unlimited track count, or as many as your Thunderbolt-equipped Mac will handle

Contextual editing and browsing — the system intelligently switches tools and viewing modes based on workflow

Runs all UAD and Audio Units (AU) plug-ins and instruments

Session Auto-Save — LUNA is constantly saving, so you’ll never lose your work again

AAF imports allow you to import sessions from other major DAWs using the industry-standard Advanced Authoring Format (AAF) *LUNA is currently available as a free download for all Thunderbolt-equipped Apollo and Arrow audio interface owners for macOS systems only. LUNA is not compatible with Apollo FireWire or Apollo Twin USB. **LUNA Recording System includes ARP, Shape, and Oxide Tape Recorder. All other plug-ins, Extensions, and Instruments sold separately at www.uaudio.com.