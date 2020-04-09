Universal Audio Releases LUNA Recording System

- Home
Universal Audio (UA), a leading manufacturer of professional audio recording hardware and software, is proud to release LUNA Recording System, a groundbreaking music production workstation shaped by over 60 years of analog exploration.
Available for download and free for all Thunderbolt‑equipped Apollo and Arrow owners,* LUNA transforms UA’s industry‑standard Apollo into the most inspiring and fully integrated recording system available.▼ Article continues below ▼
LUNA gives Apollo owners the fastest recording environment for music production, editing, and mixing. LUNA’s Accelerated Realtime Monitoring™ gives users seamless hardware-software integration for capturing audio through UAD plug-ins with no discernible latency, offering Apollo owners the most natural, analog-style workflow of any DAW available.
Rounding out LUNA’s featureset at launch is a full suite of built-in instruments and extensions, created in collaboration with the biggest brands in audio. From integrated Studer multitrack tape and genuine Neve summing, to all-new LUNA Instruments from Moog, UA, Spitfire Audio, and more, LUNA brings Universal Audio’s expertise in modeling, sampling, and synthesis to the forefront of audio production.**
*LUNA is currently available as a free download for all Thunderbolt-equipped Apollo and Arrow audio interface owners for macOS systems only. LUNA is not compatible with Apollo FireWire or Apollo Twin USB.
**LUNA Recording System includes ARP, Shape, and Oxide Tape Recorder. All other plug-ins, Extensions, and Instruments sold separately at www.uaudio.com.