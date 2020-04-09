Home / Home Recording / Best DAW Software / Universal Audio Releases LUNA Recording System

Universal Audio Releases LUNA Recording System

By on April 9, 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

The first recording platform with deep Apollo integration, LUNA features built-in instruments and extensions from Neve, Moog, Studer, and more…

Universal Audio (UA), a leading manufacturer of professional audio recording hardware and software, is proud to release LUNA Recording System, a groundbreaking music production workstation shaped by over 60 years of analog exploration.

Available for download and free for all Thunderbolt‑equipped Apollo and Arrow owners,* LUNA transforms UA’s industry‑standard Apollo into the most inspiring and fully integrated recording system available.

▼ Article continues below ▼

Deep Apollo Integration for a Fast, Natural Workflow

LUNA gives Apollo owners the fastest recording environment for music production, editing, and mixing. LUNA’s Accelerated Realtime Monitoring™ gives users seamless hardware-software integration for capturing audio through UAD plug-ins with no discernible latency, offering Apollo owners the most natural, analog-style workflow of any DAW available.

All-New LUNA Instruments & Extensions

Rounding out LUNA’s featureset at launch is a full suite of built-in instruments and extensions, created in collaboration with the biggest brands in audio. From integrated Studer multitrack tape and genuine Neve summing, to all-new LUNA Instruments from Moog, UA, Spitfire Audio, and more, LUNA brings Universal Audio’s expertise in modeling, sampling, and synthesis to the forefront of audio production.**

LUNA Recording System — Key Features

  • Free UA recording application available for all macOS-based Thunderbolt Apollo and Arrow users
  • Accelerated Realtime Monitoring™ provides analog-style tracking and overdubbing
  • Deep Apollo and Arrow integration for a fast, natural workflow
  • Built-in Neve® Summing extension for instant classic console sound
  • Integrated Oxide and Studer® multitrack tape delivers warmth and punch on demand
  • All-new LUNA Instruments include Ravel™ grand piano, Moog® Minimoog, and Shape™ creative toolkit
  • Unlimited track count, or as many as your Thunderbolt-equipped Mac will handle
  • Contextual editing and browsing — the system intelligently switches tools and viewing modes based on workflow
  • Runs all UAD and Audio Units (AU) plug-ins and instruments
  • Session Auto-Save — LUNA is constantly saving, so you’ll never lose your work again
  • AAF imports allow you to import sessions from other major DAWs using the industry-standard Advanced Authoring Format (AAF)

*LUNA is currently available as a free download for all Thunderbolt-equipped Apollo and Arrow audio interface owners for macOS systems only. LUNA is not compatible with Apollo FireWire or Apollo Twin USB.

**LUNA Recording System includes ARP, Shape, and Oxide Tape Recorder. All other plug-ins, Extensions, and Instruments sold separately at www.uaudio.com.

Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *