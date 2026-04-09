Musik Hack Releases Major Update to SweetEQ

Today, Musik Hack rolls out a major update to SweetEQ with new features that make the workflow extremely more versatile, while keeping the ease and effortlessness of the plugin.

The update provides new Bandpass Filter Modes allowing to limit the range where SweetEQ does its processing without cutting the highs or lows out completely, as well as a hybrid feature for cutting and blending without undoing highs and low cuts.

New Clip Out Modes include soft clip, hard clip, and clip off for more flexibility. Continue to use soft clip to add slight edge to bass or on less aggressive material, use hard clip for brightness, or turn it off if you have a specific mix workflow.

Mid-Side Mix Mode can be accessed by clicking “stereo mix” to toggle between stereo and mid/side. This allows you to blend in the processed signal to either the mono center or the side signal for soundstage effects or special cases.

Stereo Imaging: If the plugin instance is mono->stereo and you select mid/side mode, it creates a phase-coherent (mono-safe) stereo image when lifting the “side” knob. In this mode, “side” defaults to zero.

All of this processing is done in parallel, allowing you to tweak every knob, button, and slider without worrying about phasing issues, mono problems, or other lame gotchas.

Free for owners of SweetEQ

If you already own (or are renting-to-own) SweetEQ, click the Update button in the bottom-right corner of SweetEQ to install the update. After running through and completing the installer steps, restart your DAW and reopen your project to use the latest version of SweetEQ.

All links, on the website and in emails from Musik Hack, point to the latest version.

Price & Availability:

SweetEQ is available at Musikhack.com for the introductory price of $79 (reg. $99)

or

Rent-to-Own $6.50/month introductory rate (reg. $8.25/month) for 12 months.

Try again for free

If you’ve already tried SweetEQ, and are curious about these updates, you’re welcome to restart your unrestricted demo for another 10 days. Check your email for a demo extension link, or email us for assistance.

About Musik Hack:

Co-founders composer Sam Fischmann and audio engineer Stan Greene set out to design audio tools for people who care about sound. Coming from the real world as engineers and composers, the Musik Hack team builds plugins that solve actual problems they’ve encountered in their professional journey.

Stan is a professional mastering engineer who has mixed on Billboard #1 albums for Rihanna, Big Sean, and Wale, and multi-platinum singles for O.T. Genesis, Jaden Smith, and others He trained under Manny Marroquin and built Musik Hack’s first plugin Master Plan to streamline his own mastering workflow.

Sam is a software developer and composer with a background in audio/DSP, web, and embedded systems. He builds functional, studio-grade tools that don’t look like airplane cockpits.