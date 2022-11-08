Mackie Acquires Babelson Audio Plug-Ins

Mackie, a leader in high-quality, easy-to-use, and innovative professional audio designs, has announced the acquisition of Babelson Audio’s catalog of highly acclaimed processing plug-ins.

With an innovative range of products including vintage tube EQ and saturation, multiband compression, reverbs, harmonizers, analog delay, and dozens more, Babelson has established a well-deserved reputation among audio professionals for their power, performance, versatility, and sonic signature. With strikingly accurate emulations of vintage tube circuitry, Babelson’s plug-ins have garnered enthusiastic reviews and dedicated fans and are compatible with all major DAW software.

“Mackie has a long history of developing and integrating effects in products, from analog mixers to powered loudspeakers, and everything in between,” remarked Alex Nelson, Mackie CEO. “This acquisition allows us to provide solutions for customers using DAW software, but just as importantly, it deepens our bench for hardware-based processing in future products. With the addition of Babelson plug-ins to the Mackie family, we are excited to be able to offer our users some of the most powerful, versatile, and best sounding tools available for their music production needs.” ▼ Article continues below ▼ “Building the Babelson Audio plug-in catalog over the past ten years has been an amazing journey, and joining forces with Mackie is truly the culmination of these efforts,” added Babelson founder Thomas Ceyhan. “The Mackie brand has always been synonymous with creativity, great sound, and great value, and I can think of no better partner for bringing these great products to a broader audience.”

All Babelson plug-ins will continue to be active as Mackie begins the migration and integration over to Mackie.com, ensuring existing Babelson plug-in users a seamless transition.

For more information on Babelson plug-ins, visit www.babelson.com

For other questions please refer to the section titled “Mackie Babelson Acquisition” on the FAQ page.