GET 50% OFF ABLETON LIVE 11 SUITE UPGRADE FROM FOCUSRITE

Working with their friends at Ableton, Focusrite is excited to give you the opportunity to get your hands on Ableton’s flagship Live 11 Suite at a massive 50% discount*.

The exclusive limited offer ends June 30th — while stocks last.

COMPLETE DETAILS AT THIS LINK.

▼ Article continues below ▼

LIVE SUITE WILL ELEVATE YOUR MUSIC-MAKING

Whether you’ve been enjoying Live Lite for a while, or you’re just checking it out now, upgrading to Live Suite gives you a whole lot more effects, instruments and sounds for fast, fluid, and flexible music creation and performance:

More sounds — 33 sound packs and over 70 GB of samples and loops covering a huge range of styles

More instruments — 17 of Live’s wavetable, FM, physical-modelling and sampling-based synths

More effects — 15 powerful effects inc. MIDI effects

More tracks and scenes — Unlimited audio and MIDI tracks to handle your biggest projects

This limited-time offer is an unmissable opportunity to get Ableton’s complete integrated studio software at a more affordable price.

HOW DO I GET THIS DEAL?

Log in to your Focusrite customer account to get the 50%-off discount code to purchase your upgrade to Ableton Live Suite in the Focusrite store. Once you have made your purchase using your 50% off code, you’ll be emailed your upgrade code to use in your Ableton account. Note — the code for the upgrade will not work on Ableton.com unless you have a registered Ableton Live Lite serial number.

The exclusive limited offer ends June 30th — or while stocks last. Offer available to customers who registered applicable products after Sept. 1st, 2022.

*The applicable products include the Scarlett 3rd Gen range, Clarett+ 2Pre, Clarett+ 4 Pre, and Clarett+ 8Pre (Scarlett and Clarett Octopres are not included in this offer).