Acoustica releases Mixcraft 8 next-generation DAW

Acoustica premieres newest release of Mixcraft music creation and production software

Acoustica is proud to announce the release of Mixcraft 8, an extensive upgrade to our award-winning multi-track recording and music production software. Mixcraft 8 includes groundbreaking new features and visually stunning UI enhancements, but its beauty isn’t just skin deep – under the hood lies a vastly improved next-generation sound engine design, making Mixcraft 8 the fastest, most powerful release in the company’s 19-year history.

What’s new in Mixcraft 8!

New features and enhancements in Mixcraft 8 include sidechaining and Audio Control, VST3 support, MP4 support, live recording to the Performance Panel, an improved user interface (with light and dark themes), an improved library with integrated file browser, built-in access to over 325,000 sounds from Freesound.org, global automation recording, new instruments and effects, and a whole lot more. Mixcraft 8 Pro Studio seamlessly integrates Celemony’s stunning Melodyne Essentials pitch-correction and tuning technology for unsurpassed pro vocal mixes.

The standard edition is Mixcraft 8 Recording Studio ($89), aimed squarely at home and project studios. It features unlimited audio and MIDI tracks, seamless professional video-editing, and a Performance Panel for real-time live loop triggering. New effects include EU ProMixEQ-10A Equalizer, DTC-1 Compressor, and ORB7000 Octave Reverb. Mixcraft 8 Recording Studio delivers 15 virtual instruments, including two samplers, 28 pro-quality effects, and over 7,800 loops, samples, and sound effects, plus integrated access to thousands of additional sounds from freesound.org. Mixcraft 8 offers one-click publishing of music and videos directly to social media sites, including YouTube, Facebook, Soundcloud, Mixcloud, Vimeo, and Twitter.

Buy Mixcraft 8 Recording Studio [Download Edition]

Our top-of-the-line package is Mixcraft 8 Pro Studio ($179), offering many additional enhancements, including seamless integration of Melodyne Essentials, Celemony’s renowned pitch-correction technology. New instruments include Kastelheimer Veldberg XD, a sharp, edgy synthesizer, and a new eight-output version of Omni Sampler. New effects include the stunning VTD-42 Psychedelic Delay, which elevates classic tape delay sounds to new heights. Mixcraft 8 Pro Studio features 22 virtual instruments and 57 effects, including professional mastering plug-ins and world-class instruments by Izotope, Celemony, ToneBoosters, Studio Devil, Applied Acoustics, BeatRig, QuikQuak, G-Sonique, 123 Creative, and more.