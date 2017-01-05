[VIDEO] Accent Tests Avid Cloud Collaboration: Part 1

- Home
Recording a vocal group spread out across the world is no easy task. That’s why we, along with Avid, have hooked up the vocal group Accent with some new Quartet interfaces and Pro Tools cloud collaboration tools. The group is now off the road, working on final edits and overdubs on their upcoming record. This week, they fire up their new Pro Tools setups, and figure out how to share sessions in the cloud!