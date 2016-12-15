Home / Home Recording / Best DAW Software / [VIDEO] Accent to Harness the Power of Pro Tools Cloud Collaboration

[VIDEO] Accent to Harness the Power of Pro Tools Cloud Collaboration

By on December 15, 2016
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

Recording a vocal group spread out across the world is no easy task. That’s why we, along with Avid, have hooked up the vocal group Accent with some new Quartet interfaces and Pro Tools cloud collaboration tools. We can’t wait to see how they put things to use on their new record!

Follow Accent now on YouTube.

Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *