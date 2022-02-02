Symphony Desktop February Release – Now Available!

- Home
Apogee has announced the availability of the February 2022 update (Release 1.2 part II) for its flagship home studio audio interface, Symphony Desktop. This release includes Apogee Control 2 software and Symphony Desktop firmware updates that deliver the Opto-3A, ModEQ 6 & ModComp to Hardware DSP, the Apogee Channel FX plugin and all Optical Inputs. This brings the entire suite of Apogee hardware DSP FX to the Symphony Desktop touch screen! It also enables the complete DualPath workflow with Hardware DSP/Native versions of all Apogee FX plugins (native Apogee FX plugins sold separately).
Free Your DSP
The only Audio interface that offers hardware DSP and native plugin workflows
Symphony Desktop is the only audio interface that lets you record, monitor, mix and master using the Apogee plugin DSP on your interface and the same native plugins in your DAW. You can even use Apogee plugins on-the-go , no audio interface hardware or dongle required. This hybrid, DualPath workflow now features 6 premium Apogee plugins, all accessible on the Symphony Desktop touchscreen and in your DAW.
What’s Included in this Release
This update is available now for free to existing Symphony Desktop customers and new customers that register their Symphony Desktop on the Apogee website.