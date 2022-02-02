Symphony Desktop February Release – Now Available!

Apogee has announced the availability of the February 2022 update (Release 1.2 part II) for its flagship home studio audio interface, Symphony Desktop. This release includes Apogee Control 2 software and Symphony Desktop firmware updates that deliver the Opto-3A, ModEQ 6 & ModComp to Hardware DSP, the Apogee Channel FX plugin and all Optical Inputs. This brings the entire suite of Apogee hardware DSP FX to the Symphony Desktop touch screen! It also enables the complete DualPath workflow with Hardware DSP/Native versions of all Apogee FX plugins (native Apogee FX plugins sold separately).

Free Your DSP

The only Audio interface that offers hardware DSP and native plugin workflows

Symphony Desktop is the only audio interface that lets you record, monitor, mix and master using the Apogee plugin DSP on your interface and the same native plugins in your DAW. You can even use Apogee plugins on-the-go , no audio interface hardware or dongle required. This hybrid, DualPath workflow now features 6 premium Apogee plugins, all accessible on the Symphony Desktop touchscreen and in your DAW.

What’s Included in this Release

Apogee ModEQ 6, ModComp and Opto-3A plugins are now fully supported in the Apogee Channel FX plugin wrapper for Symphony Desktop.

Full control of all Apogee Hardware DSP DualPath plugins from the Symphony Desktop’s Touch screen.

All Apogee Hardware DSP plugins are now available on all 8* Optical Inputs (*8 when using ADAT, 4 when using SMUX, 2 when using S/PDIF) this includes: Symphony ECS Channel Strip Pultec EQP-1A Pultec MEQ-5 ModEQ-6 ModComp Opto-3A

All Hardware DSP versions of Apogee FX plugins are included for free in this upgrade for existing users

Native versions of Apogee FX plugins (with exception of Symphony ECS Channel Strip native – included with purchase) are sold separately

This update is available now for free to existing Symphony Desktop customers and new customers that register their Symphony Desktop on the Apogee website.