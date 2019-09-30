Steinberg Launches UR-C Series of USB 3.0 Audio Interfaces

Steinberg launches a new range of USB 3.0 audio interfaces, each featuring different input/output capabilities, overall robust build quality, premium audio and a comprehensive software bundle.

Steinberg today announced the immediate availability of its new range of audio interfaces, comprising the UR22C, the UR44C and the UR22C Recording Pack. An additional UR816C rackmount interface will be released in November.

Designed for musicians and producers, the entire line-up of UR-C audio interfaces provides USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1 SuperSpeed) connectivity to ensure universal compatibility with both PCs and Mac computers, as well as iOS devices. Every model features 32-bit/192 kHz audio resolution, MIDI and delivers DSP power for using effects when monitoring audio without latency. Alongside the dspMixFx mixer that accesses the DSP effects, each interface comes with a comprehensive software bundle: the Cubase AI music production software, the Basic FX Suite consisting of effects and sound processing tools, and the iOS Cubasis LE iPad music production app.

Boasting a compact design for optimum portability, the UR22C has two balanced Neutrik combo inputs, each with a Yamaha D-PRE microphone preamp behind it. The rear panel holds the MIDI ports and two balanced line outputs. Another highlight is that the UR22C can be bus powered by Windows or Mac computers which follow the USB 3.0 or USB-C standard.

The UR44C offers increased I/O options, with four balanced Neutrik combo inputs each feeding into a D-PRE preamp plus two headphone jacks on the front panel. There are two additional balanced line inputs, four balanced line outputs plus a main stereo output and MIDI in and out on the backside. The UR44C can be powered from any USB-C equipped Mac or Windows computer as well as the iPad Pro.

The UR816C is a 1U rack-mountable interface perfect for medium-sized recording studio setups. It features eight balanced Neutrik combo inputs, together with the D-PRE preamps, eight balanced line outputs and two ADAT ports for a total of 16 channels. It has MIDI and word clock connection which is powered by SSPLL jitter reduction technology.

The UR22C Recording Pack provides all the hardware and software required to create studio-quality recordings with a Mac computer, PC or iPad. Including the UR22C, with all its outstanding features and the included large software bundle with the additional WaveLab LE audio editor, the UR22C Recording Pack also comes with the ST-M01 studio condenser microphone, offering a wide frequency response range that picks up every nuance, alongside the ST-H01 studio monitor headphones.

Steinberg’s Senior Marketing Manager, Stefan Schreiber, commented: “I’m very excited to introduce this new line of audio interfaces. Not only do they offer one of the latest standards in USB connectivity, but also set a very high standard with their 32-bit/192 kHz resolution. Each piece of hardware sounds great, the build quality is simply next level, and the wide range offered covers all demands put into the hardware. Together these interfaces offer a feature set that is without parallel.”

Availability and pricing

The UR-C audio interfaces are available through the Steinberg Online Shop and from resellers. Availability may vary by region. The suggested retail price for the UR22C is US $239.00. The suggested retail price for the UR44C is US $439.00. The suggested retail price for the UR816C is US $789.00. The suggested retail price for the UR22C Recording Pack is US $439.00.

UR22C key features

32-bit Integer/192 kHz USB 3.0 audio interface with USB-C

2 Class-A D-PRE mic preamps supporting +48 V phantom power

2 analog XLR/TRS combo inputs (Hi-Z switch on input 2 for electric guitar) and 2 TRS main outputs

Latency-free DSP-powered monitoring with REV-X reverb, Channel Strip and Guitar Amp Classics (VST 3 and AU plug-in versions also included) alongside monitor mix knob and mono switch

USB 3.0 bus-power operation (optional power supply required for USB 2.0)

MIDI input and output

Rugged metal casing

Includes Cubase AI DAW software download version and Cubasis LE for iPad

dspMixFx editor application for Windows, macOS and iOS

Cross-platform compatibility for Windows, macOS and iOS

UR44C key features

32-bit Integer/192 kHz USB 3.0 audio interface with USB-C

4 Class-A D-PRE mic preamps supporting +48 V phantom power

4 analog XLR/TRS combo inputs (2 Mic/Hi-Z and 2 Mic/Line), 2 TRS line inputs, 4 TRS line outputs and 2 main outputs

Latency-free DSP-powered monitoring with REV-X reverb, Channel Strip and Guitar Amp Classics (VST 3 and AU plug-in versions also included)

Bus-power operation possible if directly connected to USB Type-C port

2 separate headphone buses with individual outputs

MIDI input and output

Rugged metal casing

Includes Cubase AI DAW software download version and Cubasis LE for iPad

Cross-platform connectivity for Windows, macOS and iOS including dspMixFx editor application

UR816C key features

32-bit/192 kHz USB 3.0 audio interface with USB-C

8 Class-A D-PRE mic preamps supporting +48 V phantom power

8 analog XLR/TRS combo inputs (2 Mic/Hi-Z and 6 Mic/Line), 8 TRS line outputs and 2 main outputs

ADAT optical I/O, word clock I/O and MIDI input and output

Latency-free DSP-powered monitoring with REV-X reverb, Channel Strip and Guitar Amp Classics (VST 3 and AU plug-in versions also included)

2 separate headphone buses with individual outputs

DIM and MUTE switches on the front panel

SSPLL (Super Suppression PLL) technology for clock jitter reduction

Includes Cubase AI DAW software download version and Cubasis LE for iPad

Cross-platform compatibility for Windows, macOS and iOS including dspMixFx editor application

UR22C Recording Pack key features

32-bit/192 kHz USB 3.0 audio interface with USB-C

2 Class-A D-PRE mic preamps supporting +48 V phantom power

2 analog XLR/TRS combo inputs (Hi-Z switch on input 2 for electric guitar) and 2 TRS main outputs

Latency-free DSP-powered monitoring with REV-X reverb, Channel Strip and Guitar Amp Classics (VST 3 and AU plug-in versions also included)

USB 3.0 bus-power operation (optional power supply required for USB 2.0)

MIDI input and output

Cross-platform compatibility for Windows, macOS and iOS

ST-M01 studio condenser microphone with low-noise microphone cable

ST-H01 studio monitor headphones

Cross-platform compatibility for Windows, OS X and iOS with Cubase AI, WaveLab LE and Cubasis LE music software included